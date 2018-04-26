RCB vs CSK Match Highlights: Dhoni finishes off in style as CSK thump RCB

The sheer brilliance of CSK
Chasing a huge total of 206, Chennai Super Kings' captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu held their nerves after wickets fell in the initial overs.
Dwayne Bravo hit some good shots in the last over to make it easy for MSD to hit the winning shot. With this win, CSK goes on the top of VIVO IPL points table.
MS Dhoni's trademark finish
After the West Indies batsman launched a massive six and a four, Dhoni calmly mauled a length ball into the stands at deep mid wicket to seal an epic win. Pure legendary stuff.
A crucial partnership between Ambati Rayudu and Dhoni
RCB's bowling attack floundered in the penultimate overs, despite having built pressure on CSK by reducing them to 74-4.
Quick wickets and a few runouts helped CSK
Earlier, quick wickets and a few runouts helped CSK restrict RCB to 205 when they could have crossed 220 easily. Some brilliant bowling at the death helped CSK's cause. However, Washington Sundar hit it well and helped RCB touch 200 mark.
A classic show by 'captain cool'
Dhoni's 70 off 34 balls and the over-boundary finish was a déjà vu for cricket fans across India as his innings rekindled the memories of a classic Dhoni showdown.