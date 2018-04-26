JUST IN
IPL 2018: Dhoni does it with trademark 6, CSK back on top of points table
Business Standard

RCB vs CSK Match Highlights: Dhoni finishes off in style as CSK thump RCB

Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni chased down 206 runs to lead CSK to the top of points table, beating RCB by 5 wickets

BS Web Team 

The sheer brilliance of CSK

1 / 5
Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo celebrates the win over RCB

Chasing a huge total of 206, Chennai Super Kings' captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu held their nerves after wickets fell in the initial overs.
 


Dwayne Bravo hit some good shots in the last over to make it easy for MSD to hit the winning shot. With this win, CSK goes on the top of VIVO IPL points table. 

MS Dhoni's trademark finish

2 / 5
Dhoni calmly mauls the ball into the stands to seal an epic win.

After the West Indies batsman launched a massive six and a four, Dhoni calmly mauled a length ball into the stands at deep mid wicket to seal an epic win. Pure legendary stuff.

A crucial partnership between Ambati Rayudu and Dhoni

3 / 5
MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu runs between the wicket

 

The partnership between Ambati Rayudu and Dhoni turned it around for CSK. Rayudu contributed a brilliant 82 runs to the run chase as CSK beat Royal Challengers Banglore by 5 wickets with two balls to spare. 

RCB's bowling attack floundered in the penultimate overs, despite having built pressure on CSK by reducing them to 74-4. 

 

Quick wickets and a few runouts helped CSK

4 / 5
RCB's 205 went in vain

Earlier, quick wickets and a few runouts helped CSK restrict RCB to 205 when they could have crossed 220 easily. Some brilliant bowling at the death helped CSK's cause. However, Washington Sundar hit it well and helped RCB touch 200 mark.

A classic show by 'captain cool'

5 / 5
Dhoni in action

Dhoni's 70 off 34 balls and the over-boundary finish was a déjà vu for cricket fans across India as his innings rekindled the memories of a classic Dhoni showdown.


First Published: Thu, April 26 2018. 11:35 IST

