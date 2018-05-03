In the 33rd match of Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) (CSK) will take on (KKR) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Chennai Super Kings, who have looked a class apart so far, will start as hot favourites against CSK are right at the top of the Vivo IPL points table while are placed at fourth position.

Back in the IPL after a two-year hiatus, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led outfit have till now won six games out of eight and just lost two. Dhoni has led from the front, playing some blistering knocks including a 22-ball 51 in the previous game against Delhi Daredevils which CSK won by 13 runs. has looked every inch like his old self with 286 runs in eight matches at 71.50. Dhoni rolled back the years with his 44-ball 79 against Kings XI Punjab, showcasing some of his trademark shots and showing glimpses of the flair which made him one of the best finishers of limited-overs cricket. Though CSK lost that game, they never looked like a team struggling to get going in Besides Dhoni, has been superb with the bat as well, amassing 370 runs at 46.25. In the last four matches, Rayudu has scores of 41, 46, 82 and 79.

Also, Veteran Australian opener has looked good too with a century to his name against Rajasthan Royals, a team he won the inaugural IPL with in 2008. Watson's 40-ball 78 in the last encounter underlined the fact that his big-hitting skills are still in the right place despite being on the wrong side of 30 and along with South African skipper Faf Du Plessis, they make a deadly combination at the top of the batting line-up.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders registered a morale-boosting six-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last game in the IPL 2018. After a harrowing 55-run loss against Delhi Daredevils, Chris Lynn starred for Dinesh Karthik's KKR with an unbeaten 52-ball 62 as wrist spinners Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav also looked good. KKR are fourth in the Vivo IPL points table with four wins and the same number of losses. They have looked good in patches so far and against a formidable side in CSK, the men in purple will have their task cut out. KKR's consistent performer Nitish Rana got injured in the last game and had to be retired hurt for 15. A lot will once again rest on West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell who has been KKR's go-to-man this season. Kuldeep and Piyush will have to weave their magic with the ball to restrict Chennai and look for early wickets along with mystery spinner Sunil Narine. In their last meeting, CSK won a humdinger by five wickets with one ball to spare. KKR don't have a good track record against CSK, losing 12 times out of a possible 19.

Here are a few things to know before the vs Kolkata Knight Riders (CSK vs KKR) match to be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the two teams' players who could prove handy, and who has said what before the clash:

Chennai Super Kings batsmen who might make an impact in today’s match against KKR: are one power-packed batting line-up. is one of the season’s two centurions and comes into this match (CSK vs KKR) with confidence of a scintillating 78 against the Delhi Daredevils. Ambati Rayudu’s season is getting better with every outing. The 32-year old is batting with a freedom one has not seen previously; until last season, his strike-rate in the IPL was 126.16, while this season, his 370 runs have been scored at a strike-rate of 156.11. Then comes the CSK skipper MS Dhoni, who led the team from front and barring one or two matches he scored runs in most of the matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen who might make an impact in today’s match (KKR vs CSK): Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa and are identified as KKR’s key batsmen. Lynn has had his difficulties against the spinners, but he has applied and shown the intent to persevere till he has the opportunity to feast on the quicks.

Robin Uthappa has struck the ball crisply, but he is yet to convert his starts to big innings. KKR vice captain has five scores of 30 or more, yet his highest score is 48. Dinesh Karthik, as has been the case with him right through his career, brings with him a sense of purpose and urgency whenever he walks out to bat.

Chennai Super Kings bowlers who might make an impact in today’s match (CSK vs KKR): South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi has added teeth to CSK's pace battery after returning to the fold following the demise of his father which had forced the 22-year old to rush home. Ngidi played for the first time in CSK colours against Delhi and returned figures of 1/26. Besides Ngidi, the likes of Harbhajan Singh, and all-rounder Dwayne Bravo have also done well in games, giving the team an overall stability.

Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers who might make an impact in today’s match (KKR vs CSK): The Kolkata Knight Riders spin trio have been able to hold their own, though the conditions at the Eden Gardens have not been as supportive as they would have liked. Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav have together picked up 14 wickets in the four matches at the Eden Gardens – exactly twice the number of wickets taken by KKR’s quick bowlers. The expectations of the spin trio will be a tad higher also because of the opposition’s poor record against the slower bowlers.

What Akash Chopra said about the Dhoni’s form: Former India batsman Aakash Chopra believes that Chennai Super Kings have the best batting unit in and the way their skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has rewound the clock is sensational. "Chennai Super Kings is one side who are playing with only five batsmen and they are still good enough to score 200 runs nine out of 10 times. So they (CSK) currently is the best batting unit in the IPL. Dhoni is taking too much time, may be T20 format is no longer his primary format because what he could do at 25, he is not able to do at 35. But then the way, he has turned it around, the second wind seems to be stronger than the first and he has rewound the clock. It is absolutely sensational," Akash Chopra said.

Our target is to win 4-5 games out of 6 from here on, says Shivam Mavi: Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) young pacer said the team's target is to win the next four-five matches from the remaining six from here on, ahead of their crucial clash against table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday. "We have been playing some good cricket. We have six matches to go. Our target would be to win the remaining four-five matches from here on," Mavi said.

The big guys still have a lot to give, says Stephen Fleming: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming feels the older guys in his ranks have shown that they still have a lot to give to the Indian Premier League (IPL) and it is their presence in the dressing room that brings about a calmness to the side. "Age isn't really a barrier. Watson is a good example, very professional with what he does and prepares himself well. He's playing extremely well, Bravo is another one, is not a bad one either. I still think the big guys still have a lot to give. The calmness around the group plays a big part," Fleming said.

Airtel commercial on access ought to carry larger disclaimer, says Delhi HC: The Delhi High Court said that Bharti Airtel's advertisements offering "live and free access" to IPL coverage, ought to carry the disclaimer in a larger font size than it has now. Justice Yogesh Khanna made the observation while reserving his decision on a plea by Reliance JIO (RJIO) alleging that Airtel's commercials were "deceptive and misleading". Reliance Jio had claimed that the advertisements "falsely proclaim" that Airtel was offering "live and free" access to T20 cricket coverage and also "falsely represent that a subscriber need only obtain a 4G sim from the defendant company and download the Airtel TV app to obtain a virtual season pass, that is live and free access to T20 coverage".

Team Head to head ahead of today’s match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders (CSK vs KKR)

Overall:

Matches – 17, Kolkata Knight Riders won – 6, Chennai Super Kings won – 11