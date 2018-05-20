IPL 2018, MI vs DD: Delhi to bat first in a must-win game for Mumbai

In the 55th match of Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) Delhi Daredevils (DD) led by Shreyas Iyer won the toss and decided to bat first against Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) at Ferozshah Kotla ground in New Delhi. Back in their element in the business end of the tournament, defending champions Mumbai Indians will be firing on all cylinders against wooden spooners Delhi Daredevils in their bid to clinch a play-off berth in a must-win IPL match today. The IPL 2018 is still alive and kicking with Sunrisers Hyderabad (18 from 14 games), Chennai Super Kings (16 from 13 games) and Kolkata Knight Riders (16 from 14 games) have made it to the playoffs. With Rajasthan Royals victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, and Kings XI Punjab are in contention for playoffs. A win here will take Mumbai to the fourth position in VIVO IPL points table.

Mumbai Indians playing XI for today's match: Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman

Delhi Daredevils playing XI for today's match: Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Glenn Maxwell, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Harshal Patel, Amit Mishra, Liam Plunkett, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult



If both Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab lose today, Rajasthan Royals will go through to the playoffs and if both MI and KXIP manage to win their respective then the team with better run rate will make it through to the playoffs. In such a scenario, Mumbai Indians have a higher chance given their good net run-rate (0.384).

However the performance in the past few matches is sure to have boosted the confidence of Rohit Sharma and his men. MI had a topsy-turvy campaign so far as after a series of defeats in early days of IPL 2018, they were able to string in the victories when it mattered most. However, Delhi Daredevils can be the banana peel and Mumbai Indians will be wary after CSK slipped in their penultimate game. For DD, there is nothing but pride at stake, which makes the young team dangerous oppositions and in today’s IPL match they will give a good fight to MI like they did against CSK. The last time the two teams faced off, it was DD that won by seven wickets in a last-over thriller. Mumbai's batsmen have been inconsistent so far with skipper Rohit Sharma scoring only 273 runs in so far.

It took a quick fifty from Kieron Pollard to help Mumbai post a competitive score against Punjab in their previous match. Suryakumar Yadav (500 runs) has been among runs after being promoted as opener while West Indian opener Evin Lewis (334) has had his moments on and off. Skipper Rohit's poor form is a big worry for Mumbai. Apart from his match-winning knock against RCB, Rohit has failed to live up to the expectations of the fans and MI need him to contribute in today’s IPL match, so that Pollard and the Pandya brothers - Hardik and Krunal can provide the late charge if needed. Jasprit Bumrah's (16 wickets) sensational three wicket haul in the previous match against KXIP will give him a lot of confidence apart from his consistent show in most death over situations. Hardik (18 wickets and 233 runs) has been solid without being spectacular while Krunal (224 runs and 11 wickets) has again been impressive and MI will need a special performance from Pandya brothers in today’s IPL match.

On the other hand, for Delhi Daredevils, it has been another forgettable IPL season as they looked below par throughout Despite having legendary Ricky Ponting on board as coach or handing the captaincy in the middle of the tournament to young Shreyas Iyer, they have once again brought up the rear. However, a break of five days seemed to refreshed them as they outclassed formidable Chennai Super Kings by 34 runs to restore some pride. Vijay Shankar and Harshal Patel helped Daredevils post 162 for five and then leg-spinners Amit Mishra (2/20) and young Sandeep Lamichhane (1/21) managed to restrict CSK to 128 for six and Iyer would expect a similar effort from his team in today’s IPL match.

Got to learn new things everyday in Mumbai Indians, says Hardik: When a squad is full of legends, a young cricketer can learn a thing or two everyday, says Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya. "There are so many legends in the team and every day, we get to learn a new thing. So, it is a dream come true for me to play for Mumbai Indians," Pandya said at a promotional event when asked about his association with MI. Mumbai Indians are the the defending champions and they have won the IPL title three times. They are pitted against Delhi Daredevils in their last match here on Sunday, which will decide whether they qualify for the the play-offs or not.

What Rohit Sharma said after victory against Kings XI Punjab: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has termed the IPL game against Kings XI Punjab, which they won by three runs, as "perfect". After a brilliant batting display on Wednesday, Mumbai bowlers managed to restrict Punjab to 183/5 to bag two crucial points and stay alive in the league. "I thought we played a perfect game. Whatever we asked from the boys, they came and delivered in the middle," Rohit said after the match. "Knew it was going to be a good pitch. Lost the plot in the middle, could have got 10-15 runs more. Those things happen. Been happening for us a number of times now," he added.

What Bumrah said about his bowling in death overs: Having a clear plan for in-form batsmen like Lokesh Rahul and just focusing on executing it did the trick, said Mumbai Indians seamer Jasprit Bumrah after he helped his side beat Kings XI Punjab. Bumrah snapped up three crucial wickets as defending champions Mumbai Indians kept their play-off hopes alive by notching up a thrilling three-run win. "To have a clear plan is very important whenever you bowl. I plan and I back myself in whichever situation I'm bowling. I was just focusing on that and it was a good day, so it went well," Bumrah said at the post-match press conference. "We already knew he (Rahul) had been batting well throughout the tournament. In the bowlers' meeting we usually talk about every player. We were bowling second and I had a chat with (bowling coach) Shane Bond and (mentor Lasith) Malinga that there would be dew, said Bumrah, who produced a brilliant bowling display to take 3 for 15.

MI has backed Kishan as he is talented, says Aditya Tare: Mumbai Indians reserve wicket-keeper Aditya Tare today had words of praise for young Jharkhand stumper Ishan Kishan saying the stumper has enormous talent and that's the reason why the IPL defending champions have backed him. "He is pretty young. 19-20 years old and the talent that he has is enormous. That's the reason Mumbai Indians have backed him as the first choice," said the Mumbai Ranji Trophy-winning captain ahead of MI's penultimate round robin game in today’s IPL match against Kings XI Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium. "It is the start in his career, so it is a great opportunity for him playing for MI. A couple of games back he won a game for us, so it shows the amount of ability he has with the bat. This experience of playing all the games for a franchise like MI is going to help him going forward in his career," Tare told reporters. He also said that MI would be playing fearless cricket and the team knows that if they win their two games, they can still make it to the play-offs, although they have gathered only 10 points from as many games.

India A selection a step closer to national team, says Krunal Pandya: Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya today termed his selection in the India A squad for the tour of England as a "step closer" to realising his dream of playing for the senior team. It feels really good. Last year after the IPL, I got picked for India A's tour of South Africa. It was a good tour for me. The ultimate dream is to represent India and that is still there, Pandya told reporters here when asked about his India A selection. And it is just one step closer to the senior team. I will try to give my best when I go there (to England) but right now this is an important stage of the tournament (in IPL). I want to do well for MI first and then I will see how it goes, the all-rounder noted. Krunal has scored 189 runs in 11 matches and bagged 11 wickets with his orthodox left-arm spin.

Now IPL-style Women's T20 Challenge match to be played in Mumbai on May 22: An Indian Premier League-(IPL) style women's T20 challenge match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on May 22, ahead of the opening playoff game of the IPL. India internationals Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the two teams in a match that will showcase some of the most talented women cricketers. Leading stars from Australia, New Zealand and England will be in action as they join their Indian counterparts for this match. The women's game has seen a wave of popularity in the country following the national team's run to the final of World Cup last year. With an eye on growing this wave, the BCCI is hosting the T20 Challenge to provide the women's game a platform alongside its most popular tournament. Speaking about this T20 Challenge game, Rajeev Shukla, Chairman, IPL, said, "Even as IPL continues to roll like a well-oiled machine, over the last couple of weeks, efforts were made to put in place a similar structure for women cricketers. We were in talks with several Boards and I am pleased with the outcome. White Ferns captain Suzie Bates, attacking batter Sophie Devine, who holds the record for fastest half-century in women's T20Is, Australia's fine all-rounder Ellyse Perry, wicket-keeper bat Alyssa Healy, Megan Schutt and Beth Mooney have confirmed their participation. Danni Wyatt and Daniel Hazell will add the English flavour." He further informed that the game will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and will be telecast live in India and across the world.