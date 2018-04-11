Rajasthan Royals will need to regroup quickly after an embarrassing loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad as they face Delhi Daredevils on Wednesday in what will be their first IPL home game in two years at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The venue has been an impregnable fort for Rajasthan Royals in its IPL journey since 2008. The weather in the Jaipur has been cloudy with a little bit of a drizzle.

Both Royals and Daredevils, outplayed in their respective opening games, will be raring to shake off their misfortunes and return to winning ways. In their first match of IPL 2018, Delhi Daredevils had been handed a six-wickets defeat by Kings XI Punjab, as K L Rahul went on a rampage, hitting the fastest fifty in the history of IPL, in Mohali on Sunday.

Back at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium after serving a two-year ban, Rajasthan Royals, mentored by spin legend Shane Warne, had nothing going their way against Hyderabad on Monday. Royals huffed and puffed to a lowly total of 125/9 after being asked to bat first. And then, Sunrisers Hyderabad cantered home with nine wickets in hand. It was a rather forgettable opening for the Royals, especially as they were hoping to perform on returning to the tournament after serving a two-year suspension.

Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils would want to quickly forget the disappointments from their respective opening games. But they would do well to take their learnings and work on their flaws. Both teams will definitely have a hard look at their combinations and batting order. On paper, Delhi Daredevils – further bolstered by the joining of Glenn Maxwell – definitely look the stronger team.

Here are a few things you should know about the match being played at in Jaipur, the two squads and what to expect from Match 6 of IPL 2018:



Key Batsmen in Rajasthan Royals team: Australian D’Arcy Short comes into with a reputation to live up to as he was the top run-getter in T-20s this year with an batting strike rate of 150.38. RR need him to live it to the expectations and see the team off to a blazing starts as he often given teams he played for. Ben Stokes, the most-expensive player of IPL 2018, hasn’t been in the best of batting forms recently, but Rajasthan Royals will hope he can start hitting a few balls out of the park soon. Sanju Samson was the only shining light for the inaugural champions with a watchful 42-ball 49 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. But Rajasthan Royals need him to be in the top gear throughout his innings as the team has depth in batting and can afford their players to play aggressively.

Key Bowlers in Rajasthan Royals: Rajasthan Royals bowling attack had plenty of variety, but they failed to translate that into success on the pitch. RR bowlers only managed to pick only one wicket against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ben Stokes isn’t completely fit and might not bowl four overs always; hence Jaydev Unadkat, the most-expensive Indian player in the auction, needs to step up to be the leader of the pack.

Key Batsmen in Delhi Daredevils team: Colin Munro and Rishabh Pant, who should in the top three, are the most destructive batsmen in the Delhi Daredevils line-up. Glen Maxwell also joined the Delhi Daredevils ahead of the Rajasthan Royals clash and it is expected that he might get into the playing eleven right away. Colin Munro, who has scored 400 runs in T20s this year, has the strike of 189.57 while Rishabh Pant's career strike rate of 161.59 is the best among all the Indian batsmen with more than 1000 runs in T cricket. Delhi Daredevils' captain Gautam Gambhir will look forward to these guys to share the responsibility among them against Rajasthan Royals.

Key bowlers in Delhi Daredevils team: No doubt Delhi Daredevils' bowling attack had weakened with Kasigo Rabada being ruled out of the because of the injury. The likes of Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult and Chris Morris has to forget KL Rahul's onslaught in their previous game to give their best for the winning cause of Delhi Daredevils against Rajasthan Royals. While Amit Mishra – the second-highest wicket-taker in the IPL – has a fabulous record against Rajasthan Royals with 26 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 16.38 and Captain Gautam Gambhir will expect to add more to his wickets tally.

How Rajasthan Royals played against Sunrisers Hyderabad: In the first match, Rajasthan Royals huffed and puffed to 125/9 after being asked to bat. Sanju Samson was the only shining light for the inaugural champions with a watchful 42-ball 49 as star batsman and skipper Ajinkya Rahane fell for 13 and only Rahul Tripathi (17) and Shreyas Gopal (18) managed to reach double figures. The second wicket did stand for 46 runs while the fourth-wicket stand stitched together 29 off just 13 deliveries. Both the partnerships could have shaped the innings well but failed miserably. Hyderabad bowlers proved to be hot for Rajasthan and what made matters worse was how their bowlers meekly surrended in the face of Shikhar Dhawan's 57-ball 78.

Rahane on loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad and what needs to be done to escape defeat: Skipper Anjikya Rahane too would like to forget the outing where he failed with the bat, missed a sitter in slips and also gambled with batting only to see a complete rout of his team. "We thought on this wicket, 150-160 would have been ideal total because ball was doing the bit and medium pacers got good help. But, we didn't get that one partnership. I think we lost crucial wickets in between. Partnership was the key in between. I think foreigners who played, they are really good. D'Arcy Short, he did really well in Big Bash, did well for Australia recently, Joss Butler and Stokes, we all know how dangerous they are and Ben Laughlin is an experienced bowler in T20 cricket," Rahane said at the post-match press conference.

How Delhi Daredevils played against Kings XI Punjab: Newly appointed captain Gautam Gambhir (55) led from the front but lacked support around him. Delhi's batting is not that strong either with lack of experieneced names effecting the middle order. Lokesh Rahul's 16-ball 55 -- fastest IPL fifty -- made matters worse for them but a cause of worry for Delhi is seamer Mohammed Shami going for a lot of runs as Delhi will want him to deliver alongwith New Zealand pacer Trent Boult. Delhi will start as favourites against Rajasthan but unlike their first match if the likes of in-form D'Arcy Short, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler or Ben Laughlin fire on the morrow, it could well be Rajasthan's field day at home as all the players have reputation of turning the game around.

After 5 years, how Sawai Maan Singh Stadium prepared for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils: After an endless wait, cricket is finally returning to the Sawai Man Singh stadium on Wednesday. It will be a memorable day in the history of Sawai Man Singh Stadium and the Pink City will be cheering on some great hits and catches once again. The tussle between the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) led to the discontinuation of matches in the SMS Stadium. The differences were sorted out earlier this year. While talking about pitch and ground condition, veteran curator Taposh Chatterjee said that they were hit hard by the RCA ban. Despite financial crunch we maintained the wicket and the outfield. There has not been much cricket on it but we have tried hard to sustain grass on it because it is this ingrown grass which binds the soil of the wicket. "It is not the 200 run kind of wicket but 160-170 would be achievable because ball would come nicely on to the bat. The bowlers would also have something for them. They might find good bounce out of this surface, said veteran curator Taposh Chatterjee.

Ish Sodhi replaces injured Zahir Khan for Rajasthan Royals: New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi has been signed by the Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for injured Afghanistan bowler Zahir Khan in the Sodhi was picked from the Registered Available Player Pool (RAPP) list and this will be his first outing in the IPL. He has played 15 Tests, 22 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 26 T20I for New Zealand so far.

Team Head to Head



Matches Rajasthan Royals(won) Delhi Daredevils(won) Overall 16 10 6 Jaipur 4 3 1