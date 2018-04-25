IPL 2018, RCB vs CSK: Expect some bling as Chennai, Bangalore renew rivalry

In the 24th match of Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) (RCB) and (CSK) are set to renew their intense rivalry after two years. The teams will face each other at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from 8 pm today. will see today’s match as an opportunity to return to the top of the Vivo IPL points table.

With CSK absent from the two previous seasons of IPL, fans on either side were robbed of IPL's most celebrated rivalry. Though Mahendra Singh Dhoni's CSK lead Virat Kohli's RCB 13-7 in overall head-to-head records, the two teams have won three games each of the seven played at the high-scoring M Chinnaswamy Stadium so far. One of the games producied no result. As for IPL 2018, Dhoni's men have seemed much better than RCB, winning four of the five games they have played so far. The Virat Kohli-captained RCB, which have won two of their five matches, would be eager to win today and maintain the momentum after their win against Delhi Daredevils at home in the 19th match of IPL 2018.

will be high on confidence after hammered Delhi Daredevils bowlers all across M Chinnaswamy stadium in their last match. He enthralled his fans with a whirlwind unbeaten 39-ball 90 to power his team to a convincing win. AB de Villiers' trademark innings single-handedly helped the team chased down the 175-run target with two overs to spare. This also helped bring RCB's campaign back on track. Kohli's quickfire 57 and unbeaten 92 against Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians, respectively, also boosted RCB's confidence. The pair of Kohli and de Villiers has scored 2,361 runs in IPL games so far. This is next only to Chris Gayle-Kohli combine, which has together amassed 2,787 runs. The Shikhar Dhawan-David Warner mix is placed third, with 2357 runs. Quinton de Kock, who has scored 112 runs so far, would like to get a big knock under his belt, as also would Manan Vohra, who scored just one in last match.

On the other hand, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, which have this year staged a comeback to the Indian Premier League fold after a two-year suspension, have yet again shown why they are considered the IPL's most successful team. The yellow brigade has won four of its five games and most of its batsmen have fired on more than one occasion, guiding CSK home. With the likes of in-form Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo and the skipper himself, CSK has the ability to put a massive total on board or chase any challenging target. CSK have found a combination that works and their players have delivered at crucial times, clinching match-defining moments. They have taken the game deep and have prevailed in three last-over finishes.

Here are a few things to know before the vs (CSK vs RCB) match to be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the two teams' players who could prove handy, and who has said what before the clash:



Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen who might make an impact in today’s match against CSK: With and in a terrific form and as usual the whole batting will revolve around them. Quinton de Kock looked good in bits and pieces and he must utilize his international experience to give RCB a perfect opening stand. RCB needs their middle order to click and the onus is on Mandeep Singh and Corey Anderson to give that stability in the middle order.

batsmen who might make an impact in today’s match against RCB: CSK have the superb batting line-up in Vivo In so far, one or two batsmen clicked in every game which proved to be match winner. They have Watson at the top of the batting order and at number three. Then they have the likes of Ambati Rayudu and Sam Billings who gave fruitful contribution in the winning cause of CSK. Then CSK have DJ Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja at the lower down the order who can be destructive on a given day.

bowlers to watch out for today: RCB needs to tighten-up their bowling as they had conceded 200 plus runs twice at Chinnaswamy Stadium. The spin duo of Yuzuvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar, who have taken 5 and 4 wickets each, respectively, would be itching to put up a better show in today’s match, given the well-documented fact that CSK are struggling against spin this season. They have lost 10 wickets to them and only managed to score at 7.70 runs per over. While RCB all-rounder Chris Woakes has been outstanding so far, picking up 8 wickets. Umesh Yadav has also been equally good with eight wickets in his kitty.

bowlers to watch out for today: In the bowling department, young Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur have been impressive with each bagging six wickets from five and four games respectively. While Chahar has an economy rate of 7.60, Thakur has been a bit expensive with 9.50 runs per over. Also, all-rounder Watson has six wickets to his name with an economy of under eight. Leg-spinner Imran Tahir, medium-pacer Dwayne Bravo, and leggie Karn Sharma have also came with breakthroughs for CSK at crucial times.

What CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said about Deepak Chahar's bowling: Impressed with Deepak Chahar's consistent progress, coach Stephen Fleming today said what makes the pacer special is his ability to swing the ball at a good pace. "He has been developing over the last two years. He had a very good domestic season. His skill set was something we were very impressed with since the first day. He is actually a handy batsman as well. We think he is a fine cricketer. The fact that he swings the ball is important. Lots of trends in the game, obviously wrist spinners and swinging the ball are very effective at the moment. And he does that and he does it at good pace too. At the moment he's around 140 kph, 143 tops. He's gone really well. He has got to find and maintain consistency and that will come with experience," Fleming said.

Sachin Tendulkar on off-spinners with leg-breaks: An off-spinner who can bowl leg-breaks is like a multi-lingual, said Sachin Tendulkar, reflecting on the growing demand for wrist spinners in limited-overs cricket given the difficult questions they are posing to batsmen all around. While Tendulkar did not take any names, his observation on off-spinners trying to bowl leg-break would certainly be music to Ravichandran Ashwin's ears, as he is trying his hand at wrist spin with an eye on national comeback in the shorter versions. "I feel it can only help. It's like you know two to three different languages. Now there is no harm in knowing five or six different languages. It can't take away anything from you," Tendulkar said.

After howlers, umpires told to be more vigilant: Taking strong exception to a few umpiring howlers in the ongoing IPL, the league's chairman Rajiv Shukla is learned to have told match referees to speak to umpires about staying more vigilant during matches. "These things do happen sometimes but still the IPL chairman has spoken to match referees and asked them to speak to the umpires," a source close to Shukla said on the sidelines of the match between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils tonight. The match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad saw a seven-ball over two weeks ago. There was a clear no-ball bowled during the game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and on Sunday, but it escaped the umpire's attention.

What said about Virat Kohli’s captaincy: South Africa's batting great today said has been fantastic as captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, proving his mettle time and again under difficult circumstances. "The true judge of a good captain is when you don't perform well and still do a good job while leading a side. He has come through with flying colours when it comes to that. He has been a fantastic captain for us," de Villiers told media at an event. Asked whether he and Kohli feels the pressure when other batsmen fails to score runs, de Villiers said: "It is normal to feel pressure because we are international players. However, I don't feel extra pressure, I don't think Virat feels it either. We have a team of match-winners and it is up to us to share the load."



What said after AB de Villiers' one-man show against Delhi Daredevils: Relieved after defeated Delhi Daredevils by six wickets to bring their IPL campaign back on track, skipper credited for the turnaround saying the South African always give the team plenty of reasons to smile. "These 30 runs are bigger than the 90 odd in the last game. We won. We still have a few areas to correct, but when you have the brilliant AB in the team, he always makes you smile," Kohli said after de Villiers blasted an unbeaten 39-ball 90 to single-handedly power RCB to a six-wicket win. "We understand our games very well and then he starts going off. And we know if we can get a 60-70 run partnership, we could win the game. Pity I couldn't stay till the end but Corey and Andy did well,” said.

What Mandeep Singh said about Pant and de Villiers show in the previous match: batsman Mandeep Singh finds young Rishabh Pant's ability to hit sixes at will, strikingly similar to veteran Yuvraj Singh's best days. "Rishabh is amazing. When we were growing up, we used to talk about Yuvraj Singh. Yuvi paa used to hit those big sixes more than anyone else. I think, in this generation, Rishabh is one name, who can smack sixes like him (Yuvraj) at will. He has the immense ability," Mandeep said. Asked about his teammate De Villiers, Mandeep replied: "What can I say about AB? AB is AB. He does something or the other. I am lucky and blessed to be playing with him and witnessed one of his best innings. That's all I can say."



Here's how CSK and RCB compared head to head in IPL matches played so far



Overall



Matches played: 20

won: 7

won: 12

No Result:1



At the M Chinnaswamy Stadium



Matches played: 7

won: 3

won: 3

No Result: 1



Some tTrivia ahead of today’s match between and Royal Challengers Bangalore



If leads the onto the field on Wednesday, it will his 100th match as captain in T20 cricket. He will be the third Indian cricketer to captain in 100 or more matches after and Gautam Gambhir.

MS Dhoni’s record in IPL matches in Bengaluru: Innings – 8, Runs – 309, Average – 61.80, Strike Rate – 177.58.

Virat Kohli, who has scored more runs against CSK than against any other opposition, needs to score 18 more runs to complete 2000 IPL runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.