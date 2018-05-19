IPL 2018: RCB takes on RR in do-or-die game; Stokes, Butler head home

In the 53rd match of Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers (RCB) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) led by Ajinkya Rahane at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. A rejuvenated RCB will face depleted Rajasthan Royals in a do-or-die in today’s IPL match. Both the sides have 12 points from 13 games and today’s IPL match will decide their fate in as a loss will be the end of the road for one of them. Currently, Royal Challengers are placed at the 5th spot of Vivo IPL points table while Rajasthan Royals are at 6th position itching to win today’s IPL match in their home ground.

Fresh from a nail-biting win over Sunrisres Hyderabad on Thursday, the Virat Kohli-led RCB will be looking to continue the same performance in today’s IPL match to seal a play-off berth as they also carry a better net run-rate (NRR) than their opponents Rajasthan Royals. On the other hand, Rajasthan lost their last encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders and with their NRR at -0.403, the hosts need a win by a huge margin.

Royal Challengers Bangalore carries a formidable batting line-up with the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Mandeep Singh and Moeen Ali, who came with impressive show against Sunrisers Hyderabad. In today’s IPL match, RCB's batting, more or less, will once again rely on the shoulders of AB de Villers and Virat Kohli, who have gathered 427 and 526 runs respectively so far. While Virat Kohli failed against Sunrisers Hyderabad, AB de Villers blast 69 off 39 to help RCB post a massive total. In the bowling, RCB's bowlers struggled to stop Kane Williamson (81 off 42) and Manish Pandey (62 off 38) before Mohammed Siraj held his nerve to bowl a fine last over, conceding just five runs besides packing off a well-settled Hyderabad skipper. Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee will lead the pace attack while Siraj will be eyeing to continue with his last-match show. Yuzuvendra Chahal will once again hand the variety to their spin attack.

The last time these two sides met, Rajasthan scored 217/4 batting first and later restricted Bangalore at 198/6 to win the match by 19 runs.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals will miss the services of Jos Butler and Ben Stokes, who will return to England for national duty. Buttler has been the mainstay of their batting – with scores of 67, 51, 82, 95 not out and 94 not out in the five games preceding the last one against Kolkata Knight Riders, resulting in three almost single-handed wins which got their campaign going – it is a body blow for the Rajasthan Royals before today’s IPL match. With four teams – RCB, RR, Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab – tied at 12 points on the Vivo IPL points table and KKR on 14 after 13 games, it’s a super weekend in the IPL as just two playoff spots are left. Besides Buttler and Stokes, team mentor Shane Warne will also not be there in the RR dugout. Ajinkya Rahane has also not been in the best of form, managing to accumulate just 291 runs from 12 innings. Sanju Samson looks good with 391 runs from 13 games but has not fired in the last few games. Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, DJM Short and Jofra Archer have also not lived up to expectations with the bat. The bowling unit lacks depth as only Archer has come with some impressive shows in the last few games but absence of support from the others is a cause of concern for Rajasthan Royals. Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni and K Gowtham have been below par so far and needs to come out with their best to stop a star-studded Bangalore batting line up.

Royal Challengers Bangalore however, will be the favourites in today’s IPL match, which could be seen as a virtual semi-final.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) playing 11 for today’s IPL match: Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Moeen Ali, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Yuzuvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj



Rajasthan Royals (RR) playing 11 for today’s IPL match: D’ Arcy Short, Ajinkya Rahane, Stuart Binny, Sanju Samson, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Mahipal Lomror, Ish Sodhi, Prashant Chopra, Heinrich Klaasen



In the absence of their man-in-form Jos Buttler, the onus now falls on captain Ajinkya Rahane and the experienced Sanju Samson to score big runs for the team. It has been a while since either of them made a significant score, and this high-stakes match is just the right opportunity for them to give a better account of themselves. The one Rajasthan Royals bowler who has looked like taking wickets consistently is Jofra Archer; the 23-year old is his team’s highest wicket-taker – this despite missing the first five matches in the season. This is the first time he will be up against Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers; it will be interesting to see how he fares against them.

Royal Challengers Bangalore players who prove handy in today’s IPL match (RCB vs RR): For the major part of the competition, RCB has been a two-man army on the batting front. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers did the bulk of the scoring in the early part of the tournament; they are the two men most likely to play match-winning knocks. It augurs well for RCB that there have been useful contributions made by Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali and Colin de Grandhomme in recent times. Umesh Yadav, RCB’s leading wicket-taker this season, has a score to settle against RR; he was taken for 59 runs the last time he ran into them. Since then though, Umesh has generally bowled well and has a reasonable economy of 7.64. Yuzvendra Chahal is the one other go-to bowler for Virat Kohli; the leg-spinner has not been able to run through sides like several others of his ilk have done, but he has picked up wickets every now and then and has given his captain excellent control from his end.

Test discard Moeen says IPL stint will make him better ODI player: Axed from the England squad for the Tests against Pakistan, all-rounder Moeen Ali says his IPL stint will make him a better one-day player and improve his game. "I have really worked on my game and I feel going further in the future for RCB and for England, hopefully it will help me become a better one-day player. Hopefully, it is going to improve my game," Ali told reporters. Ali has been instrumental in keeping Royal Challengers Bangalore's chances of qualifying for playoffs intact. He picked up two wickets and in the company of AB de Villiers then, smashed a match-winning half century against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The English player hammered a 34-ball 65, which was studded with two boundaries and six sixes, to guide RCB to 218 for 6. He credited RCB support staff, including Gary Kirsten and Trent Woodhill, for his improved batting. "Yeah Gary and Trent Woodhill. I have worked the most with them on my batting. I am trying to hit the ball and be consistent in hitting boundaries. They have really opened my game and I feel going further for England, it will help me become a better ODI player and improve my game," he said.

Tim Southee reprimanded for breaching code of conduct: Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler Tim Southee has received an official reprimand for breaching Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium last evening. "Tim Southee, the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler, was issued a reprimand during his team's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday 17th May, 2018," the IPL release said. Southee admitted to the Level 1 offence under 2.1.8 of the IPL Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the IPL Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.

Awestruck Kohli dubs de Villiers' catch as 'Spiderman Stuff': Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli was completely in awe of his team-mate AB de Villiers' performance during his side's 14-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Though the match was studded with many sparkling individual performances, the South African batsman's gravity-defying boundary catch stole the show of the cricket world. Sunrisers Hyderabad was chasing a huge target of 219 runs and was into its eighth over when England opener Alex Hales lofted Moeen Ali towards the midwicket for what appeared to be his fourth six. However, De Villiers displayed superb athleticism by jumping high, instinctively stretching out his right hand to catch the ball which was quiet away from him. Mesmerised by his team-mate's performance, Kohli dubbed De Villiers' catch as 'spiderman stuff' and said that normal human beings don't do such things. "That was Spiderman stuff! You don't do that as normal human beings. I thought it was going for a six, but he pulls it out, then the jump and then the balance. I mean, he can do freakish things, but I am used to it now. His shots still leave me in awe but his fielding I am pretty used to and that was fun to watch," the International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Kohli, as saying.

Virat Kohli praises bowlers for victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad: With Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) keping their play-off chances alive, skipper Virat Kohli has credited the bowlers for a handing vital two points to his side in a must-win game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). After putting up a massive 218-run total, the Kohli-led side managed a nail-biting 14-run win over Hyderabad, thanks to Mohammed Siraj who held his nerve to bowl a fine last over, conceding just five runs besides packing off a well-settled Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson (81 off 42). While the defeat wouldn't have bothered Hyderabad much as they have already made to the play-offs, the win has definately rejuvenated Kohli's men with the road to the final still not closed for Bangalore. "I have seen many of these games before. Just had to stay calm at the end of it. After a point of time, you need to understand that the bowlers are in control of what they want to do," Kohli said after the match. "The wicket was very good and in the second innings, there was a lot of dew. Hats off to the bowlers for maintaining the composure and giving us two points," the 29-year-old added.

I like my beard, won't get rid of it, says Virat Kohli: India Captain Virat Kohli today said he does not want to get rid of his beard as it suits him. "I really like it. I think it suits me. So I don't want to get rid of it," the dynamic batsman, who is currently captaining IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, said replying to a query at a promotional event. The Indian players have been sporting beards throughout the home season, but Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja shaved off theirs recently. Earlier too, Kohli had refused to shave off his beard in response to Jadeja's #breakingthebeard challenge on Instagram. Posting the picture on Instagram, Kohli had said, "Sorry boys, but I am not ready to break the beard yet. Great job on makeovers though. Kudos." To this, his actress wife Anushka Sharma had replied: "You cannot!"



The head to head ahead of today’s IPL match (RCB vs RR)



Overall:

Matches – 17, Rajasthan Royals won – 8, Royal Challengers Bangalore won – 8, No Result – 1



In Jaipur:

Matches – 5, Rajasthan Royals won – 2, Royal Challengers Bangalore won – 3



