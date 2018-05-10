IPL 2018, SRH vs DD: Hyderabad aim to extend winning run vs desperate Delhi

In the 42nd match of Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Delhi Daredevils (DD) led by at Ferozshah Kotla ground in New Delhi. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to extend their five-match winning streak when they face Delhi Daredevils, who are placed at the bottom of Vivo IPL points table, in IPL today’s match.

SRH have more or less assured themselves of a place in the playoff after winning eight of their 10 matches to pocket 16 points while Delhi's campaign has been lacklustre with just three wins from 10 outings. Out of the 11 times that these two teams have faced each other, Sunrisers Hyderabad hold an edge having won on seven occasions as compared to Delhi Daredevils' four victories. In their last meeting at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, the SRH romped home by 7 wickets as DD once again squandered a great start to lose the plot in the dying stages.

Delhi Daredevils’ woes in has been compounded by an inconsistent opening partnership, despite teenager Prithvi Shaw going great guns blazing at the top. Besides Shaw, young skipper and stumper form the backbone of DD's batting and would be hoping to put on another brave effort against the best bowling line-up in It would also be interesting to see whether Delhi Daredevils still persists with Australian Glenn Maxwell, who had a torrid season so far. On the bowling front, New Zealander Trent Boult have led his resources well with the young Avesh Khan, Englishman Liam Plunkett and all-rounder Vijay Shankar while leg-spinner Amit Mishra have also been amongst the wickets.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling unit led by the overseas spin twins — Afghan Rashid Khan and Bangladeshi Shakib Al Hasan — who have been instrumental in defending sub-150 scores. The spinners have been well supported by the pace department led by fit-again Bhuvneshwar Kumar and young Siddharth Kaul. Their batting mainly centres around the skipper -- Williamson -- who has repeatedly dug them out of troubled waters, scoring five half centuries so far in in The inconsistent top order comprising the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Alex Hales and Manish Pandey need to shoulder the responsibility in case Williamson fails to deliver. Veteran Yusuf Pathan has of late found back his groove with his cameos lower down the order along side the left-hander Shakib and stumper Wriddhiman Saha.

In IPL today’s match, it will be interesting to see if Delhi Daredevils' batsmen can pass the stern test from the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers and halt their winning run.

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 probables in IPL today’s match: Kane Williamson, Shikhar Dhawan, Alex Hales, Manish Pandey or Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Wriddiman Saha, Bhuvneswar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma or Basil Thampi, Rashid Khan, Siddhartha Kaul.

Delhi Daredevils playing 11 probables in IPL today’s match: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Munro or Jason Roy, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, Trent Boult, Liam Plunkett, Shahbaz Nadeem, Glenn Maxwell, Amit Mishra, Jayant Yadav



wowed during his knocked of 62 against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The 18-year old played a few strokes which elicited comparisons with some of the legends. There is no doubting the talent or his ability and in today’s match, Shaw will be up against several experienced players and will be tested thoroughly. is the Delhi Daredevils’ top run-getter this season. With half-centuries in each of his last three innings, Shreyas - now Delhi Daredevils captain - will expect to extend that streak further and lead by example. In the bowling department, Trent Boult’s bowled brilliantly in the IPL 2018 for DD and the Kiwi pacer is DD’s top wicket-taker in IPL 2018, and DD will need him to return to his wicket-taking ways. Delhi Daredevils will want him to prise out a few early wickets. Avesh Khan has impressed with his pace and ability to generate bounce, and he must keep his performance intact to win matches for Delhi Daredevils.

Sunrisers Hyderabad players who might make an impact in IPL today’s match (SRH vs DD): Shikhar Dhawan, SRH’s biggest match-winner, has had two quiet innings since returning to the team after recovering from the blow he took this his left elbow. The left-hander has been in outstanding form this season and SRH need him to set the tempo at the top. Skipper Kane Williamson has been striking it well too – and like Sanju Samson, he too has relied a lot on timing and on finding the gaps; the Kiwi batsman is his team’s top run-getter, and he will look at leading by example yet again. Kane Williamson has a dream bowling attack – every bowler in the team has contributed to the team’s cause when handed the ball. Barring the two matches against Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings, the Sunrisers bowlers have picked up at least 8 opposition wickets in each of their remaining five matches. If he returns to the XI, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be the spearhead of the attack, while Rashid Khan can be expected to test the Royals middle-order – largely comprising overseas players – with his bagful of tricks.

What Pravin Amre said after losing last match vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Two dropped catches cost Delhi Daredevils the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, said assistant coach Pravin Amre. "On this wicket, we batted well in the powerplay by getting 60 runs. I think that was very crucial. Prithvi's (Shaw) knock was so critical to give that foundation. But we were 10 runs short in the end," said Amre after the match yesterday night. After that also, we came back strongly. In seven overs we did not give a single boundary to them. I think the match was on. The saying is that catches win matches. We dropped two crucial ones, he said, referring to the dropped catches of SRH opener Alex Hales and key batsman Yusuf Pathan.

Delhi Daredevils bat for organ donation: Delhi Daredevils (DD) on Wednesday joined their official media Healthcare partner Fortis Healthcare to raise awareness about the cause of Cadaver Organ Donation. Former captain and opening batsman Gautam Gambhir, who was present along with other team members and team officials, said: "I want to request everyone to become an organ donor. I myself am an organ donor. The ability to help someone live a better life -- there is no better feeling than this. "Organ donation reflects humanity's capability to give another life after we have lived our own. It is an initiative which is very close to my heart and I urge everyone to become an organ donor. I am happy to be a part of Fortis 'More to Give' initiative."



I am not thinking about India squad, focus on IPL as of now, says Pant: Rishabh Pant's individual brilliance has not gone unnoticed in Delhi Daredevils' stuttering campaign in the ongoing IPL but the young wicket-keeper batsman says he doesn't want to think about a potential India call-up based on this performance. Pant has been Daredevils' batting mainstay this season with three half-centuries and two near-fifty contributions. Asked if this consistent show will help him secure an India jersey, Pant said, "I am not thinking about that. I am just playing IPL right now, just trying it do well in every game for the side." Pant said his side has succeeded in curtailing the mistakes and that has been the key to its revival. They have now jumped from eight to sixth in the points table and remain in Play-offs race. "Everything is fine from our side. There are small things, we are making mistakes in every match that did not happen this time and we won the match."



We are looking at improvement and not perfection, says Williamson: Perched atop the points table, they have so far relished a stupendous performance in the IPL and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson says all they have tried to do is take "small steps forward" for improvement than chase perfection. "It's been improving and that's what we want to continue. We want to continue that trend of improvement. Small steps forward rather than us looking for perfect performances," Williamson said.

The team head to head ahead of IPL today’s match (SRH vs DD)



Overall:

Matches – 11,

Delhi Daredevils won – 4

Sunrisers Hyderabad won – 7

