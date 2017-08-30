IIM-A appoints senior faculty Errol D'Souza as director in-charge

Ahead of its incumbent director Ashish Nanda's term ending on September 1, Indian Institute of Ahmedabad (IIM-A) has announced appointment of senior faculty member Errol D'Souza as the director in-charge. Nanda had tendered his resignation in April this year.

The announcement was made by IIM-A Board of Governors and Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla on Wednesday. An economics professor, D'Souza currently holds the charge of dean - faculty at the institute, who will take charge from September 2. Prior to joining IIM-A in 2001, D'Souza was the IFCI Chair Professor at the Department of Economics, University of Mumbai and was also a visiting faculty at Columbia University, New York, among others.

D'Souza will hold the charge till the institute gets a full-time director. The institute was learnt to have hired a placement agency, apart from issuing advertisements inviting applications for the post of director and instituting a search committee from among the BoG members.

Apart from D'Souza, names of other faculty members such as Rakesh Basant, Ravindra Dholakia and Arvind Sahay were doing rounds.

IIM-A's first international faculty director, Nanda had cited personal reasons, including long distance between him and his immediate family, in his resignation letter to Birla in April. An alumnus of IIM-A from the 1983 batch, Nanda was a Robert Braucher Professor of Practice at Harvard Law School and later a Harvard Business School faculty member, before he took charge on September 2, 2013.