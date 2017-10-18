14 stocks that rallied over 50% each in last three Samvat years

-
Emmbi Industries, Medicamen Biotec, Garware-Wall Ropes, Thirumalai Chemicals, IG Petrochemicals, Bajaj Finserv, APL Apollo Tubes, Agarwal Industrial Corporation and Heritage Foods too gained an over 50% in past three Samvat years.
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries and Medicamen Biotec have doubled or more in past three years. V2 Retail, IG Petrochemicals and Thirumalai Chemicals have gained over 100% in two out of three Samvat years.
These 14 stocks surged in the range of 380% to 4330% between the Samvat years 2071 and 2073. The S&P BSE Smallcap index have rallied 26% thus far in Samvat year 2073, gained 5% and 21% in Samvat year 2071 and 2072, respectively.
Medicamen Biotec jumped an enormous 4327%, from Rs 13.50 on October 23, 2014 to Rs 597.60 on October 17, 2017.
“After taken over by the new promoters, the new team dedicatedly worked in the financial year 2016-17 (FY17) and able to achieve the turnover of company of Rs 82.46 crore and managed to earn a profit of Rs 5.16 crore. It reported turnover of Rs 67.27 crore and profit of Rs 48 lakh in FY16,” Medicamen Biotec said in FY17 annual report.
V2 Retail, IG Petrochemicals and Thirumalai Chemicals have recorded more than 100% returns in past two consecutive Samvat years.
V2 Retail hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 549 on the BSE in intra-day trade today. The stock zoomed 1688% or 18-fold from its level of Rs 30.70 on October 23, 2014.
V2 Retail is one of the fastest growing retail companies in India and enjoys strong brand equity from customers across segments. The Company offers a portfolio of products, including apparel and life style products.
The company on Monday, October 16, 2017 said that the funds affiliated with private equity (PE) firm Lighthouse made an investment of Rs 76 crore in the company. The investment will be used to accelerate V2 Retail’s store expansion plans.
The board of directors of V2 Retail approved allotment of two million equity shares to India 2020 Fund II (foreign portfolio investor), non-promoter, at a price of Rs 380 per share.
For FY17, V2 Retail achieved revenue of approximately Rs 470 crore, representing a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) in excess of 60% over the last five years. Currently, the Company has 44 stores across 13 states in India and targets reaching a store count of 100 in the next two to three years, it added.
|Price on BSE in Rs
|Returns in %*
|COMPANY
|23/10/2014
|11/11/2015
|30/10/2016
|17/10/2017
|2071
|2072
|2073
|Emmbi Industries
|15.27
|68.10
|135.35
|224.10
|346.0
|98.8
|65.6
|Caplin Point Lab
|85.83
|261.85
|397.40
|695.35
|205.1
|51.8
|75.0
|Medicamen Biotec
|13.50
|36.05
|282.40
|597.60
|167.0
|683.4
|111.6
|Dwarikesh Sugar
|3.15
|7.41
|26.51
|73.85
|135.2
|257.8
|178.6
|Garware-Wall Ropes
|159.50
|355.60
|555.35
|898.70
|122.9
|56.2
|61.8
|V2 Retail
|30.70
|60.50
|140.70
|525.65
|97.1
|132.6
|273.6
|Bajaj Finance
|272.91
|537.38
|1080.60
|1867.05
|96.9
|101.1
|72.8
|I G Petrochems
|59.55
|112.40
|303.55
|756.15
|88.7
|170.1
|149.1
|Bajaj Finserv
|1040.25
|1946.55
|3408.15
|5356.50
|87.1
|75.1
|57.2
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|102.05
|187.30
|920.70
|1851.35
|83.5
|391.6
|101.1
|APL Apollo
|319.40
|545.50
|891.40
|1915.65
|70.8
|63.4
|114.9
|Agarwal Indl.
|90.60
|146.30
|311.20
|529.90
|61.5
|112.7
|70.3
|Motilal Oswal Financial
|214.25
|343.70
|590.60
|1479.40
|60.4
|71.8
|150.5
|Heritage Foods
|163.35
|245.55
|455.78
|783.50
|50.3
|85.6
|71.9
|INDICES
|S&P BSE Sensex
|26851
|25867
|27930
|32609
|-3.7
|8.0
|16.8
|S&P BSE 500
|10255
|10418
|11879
|14247
|1.6
|14.0
|19.9
|S&P BSE Smallcap
|10663
|11211
|13583
|17066
|5.1
|21.2
|25.6
|* % returns in Samvat year; Data Source: CapitaLine
