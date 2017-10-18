14 stocks that rallied over 50% each in last three Samvat years

Bajaj Finance, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, V2 Retail, and Caplin Point Laboratories are among 14 stocks from the BSE Smallcap and BSE500 index that rallied an over 50% each in last three years between 2071 and 2073.Emmbi Industries, Medicamen Biotec, Garware-Wall Ropes, Thirumalai Chemicals, IG Petrochemicals, Bajaj Finserv, APL Apollo Tubes, Agarwal Industrial Corporation and Heritage Foods too gained an over 50% in past three years.and Medicamen Biotec have doubled or more in past three years. V2 Retail, IG Petrochemicals and Thirumalai Chemicals have gained over 100% in two out of three years.These 14 stocks surged in the range of 380% to 4330% between the years 2071 and 2073. The S&P BSE Smallcap index have rallied 26% thus far in year 2073, gained 5% and 21% in year 2071 and 2072, respectively.Medicamen Biotec jumped an enormous 4327%, from Rs 13.50 on October 23, 2014 to Rs 597.60 on October 17, 2017.

Price on BSE in Rs Returns in %* COMPANY 23/10/2014 11/11/2015 30/10/2016 17/10/2017 2071 2072 2073 Emmbi Industries 15.27 68.10 135.35 224.10 346.0 98.8 65.6 Caplin Point Lab 85.83 261.85 397.40 695.35 205.1 51.8 75.0 Medicamen Biotec 13.50 36.05 282.40 597.60 167.0 683.4 111.6 Dwarikesh Sugar 3.15 7.41 26.51 73.85 135.2 257.8 178.6 Garware-Wall Ropes 159.50 355.60 555.35 898.70 122.9 56.2 61.8 V2 Retail 30.70 60.50 140.70 525.65 97.1 132.6 273.6 Bajaj Finance 272.91 537.38 1080.60 1867.05 96.9 101.1 72.8 I G Petrochems 59.55 112.40 303.55 756.15 88.7 170.1 149.1 Bajaj Finserv 1040.25 1946.55 3408.15 5356.50 87.1 75.1 57.2 Thirumalai Chemicals 102.05 187.30 920.70 1851.35 83.5 391.6 101.1 APL Apollo 319.40 545.50 891.40 1915.65 70.8 63.4 114.9 Agarwal Indl. 90.60 146.30 311.20 529.90 61.5 112.7 70.3 Motilal Oswal Financial 214.25 343.70 590.60 1479.40 60.4 71.8 150.5 Heritage Foods 163.35 245.55 455.78 783.50 50.3 85.6 71.9 INDICES S&P BSE Sensex 26851 25867 27930 32609 -3.7 8.0 16.8 S&P BSE 500 10255 10418 11879 14247 1.6 14.0 19.9 S&P BSE Smallcap 10663 11211 13583 17066 5.1 21.2 25.6 * % returns in year; Data Source: CapitaLine

Incorporated in 1993, headquartered in New Delhi, Medicamen Biotech is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical formulations across overseas and domestic market. Major part of sales volume is generated through the Rest of World (ROW) countries.“After taken over by the new promoters, the new team dedicatedly worked in the financial year 2016-17 (FY17) and able to achieve the turnover of company of Rs 82.46 crore and managed to earn a profit of Rs 5.16 crore. It reported turnover of Rs 67.27 crore and profit of Rs 48 lakh in FY16,” Medicamen Biotec said in FY17 annual report.V2 Retail, IG Petrochemicals and Thirumalai Chemicals have recorded more than 100% returns in past two consecutive years.hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 549 on the BSE in intra-day trade today. The stock zoomed 1688% or 18-fold from its level of Rs 30.70 on October 23, 2014.is one of the fastest growing retail companies in India and enjoys strong brand equity from customers across segments. The Company offers a portfolio of products, including apparel and life style products.The company on Monday, October 16, 2017 said that the funds affiliated with private equity (PE) firm Lighthouse made an investment of Rs 76 crore in the company. The investment will be used to accelerate V2 Retail’s store expansion plans.The board of directors of approved allotment of two million equity shares to India 2020 Fund II (foreign portfolio investor), non-promoter, at a price of Rs 380 per share.For FY17, achieved revenue of approximately Rs 470 crore, representing a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) in excess of 60% over the last five years. Currently, the Company has 44 stores across 13 states in India and targets reaching a store count of 100 in the next two to three years, it added.