17 stocks from BSE Smallcap index hit 52-week low; Bhushan Steel falls 16%

Bhushan Steel, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), Bank of Maharashtra, United Bank of India and Vivimed Labs were 17 stocks from the S&P BSE Smallcap index hitting their respective 52-week low on BSE in intra-day trade on Tuesday.
Bhushan Steel, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), Bank of Maharashtra, United Bank of India and Vivimed Labs were 17 stocks from the S&P BSE Smallcap index hitting their respective 52-week low on BSE in intra-day trade on Tuesday. Bombay Rayon Fashions, CL Educate, D B Corp, Dynamatic Technologies, North Eastern Carriers, Sangam India, Sathavana Ispat and Uttam Galva Steels too hit 52-week low today. Bhushan Steel, the largest loser among the pack, was down 16% to Rs 48.60 on back of an over two-fold jump in trading volumes. In past three weeks, the stock tanked 33% against 4.8% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. According to Business Standard report, Tata Steel, Vedanta, and JSW Steel have finalised their plans to make financial bids for Bhushan Power & Steel, which has defaulted on loans worth Rs 470 billion to Indian lenders. Besides, the big three metal majors, Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company and a Dubai-based investor are also expected to bid. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT. Bombay Rayon Fashions locked in lower circuit of 5% at Rs 75.70 on BSE. The stock of textiles Company tanked 67% from its 52-week high level of Rs 232 touched on December 18, 2017 in intra-day trade. EXC.
COMPANY LATEST 52 WK LOW PREV LOW PREV DATE BANK OF MAHA 20.15 20.10 20.55 25-Jan-18 BHUSHAN STEEL 49.85 49.50 51.15 20-Jun-17 BOMBAY RAYON 75.70 75.70 78.50 29-Jan-18 CL EDUCATE 272.90 268.00 270.15 29-Jan-18 D B CORP 333.00 330.70 336.65 29-Jan-18 DYNAMATIC TECH. 1875.00 1865.95 1899.00 29-Jan-18 LAKSHMI ENERGY 27.55 27.00 27.20 05-Oct-17 MULTI COMM. 780.60 776.20 797.10 29-Jan-18 NORTH EASTN. CAR. 29.10 28.75 29.00 29-Jan-18 SAI BABA INVT. 13.65 13.65 13.65 29-Jan-18 SANGAM INDIA 177.30 171.65 173.50 29-Jan-18 SATHAVAHA. ISPAT 27.55 27.55 27.55 29-Jan-18 SEQUENT SCIEN. 84.80 84.15 85.25 29-Jan-18 TRIVEN. ENGG. IND. 61.70 60.95 61.05 24-Jan-18 UNITED BANK (I) 17.10 16.75 16.90 18-Dec-17 UTTAM GALVA 21.00 20.65 21.00 04-Jan-18 VIVIMED LABS. 85.70 85.50 88.05 29-Jan-18
