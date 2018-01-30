JUST IN
Mixed performance for rail-related stocks ahead of Budget 2018
Business Standard

17 stocks from BSE Smallcap index hit 52-week low; Bhushan Steel falls 16%

MCX, Bank of Maharashtra, United Bank of India, Bombay Rayon Fashions, D B Corp, Uttam Galva Steels and Vivimed Labs hit 52-week low on Tuesday.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Stock broker looking at screen outside the Bombay Stock Exchange
Bhushan Steel, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), Bank of Maharashtra, United Bank of India and Vivimed Labs were 17 stocks from the S&P BSE Smallcap index hitting their respective 52-week low on BSE in intra-day trade on Tuesday. Bombay Rayon Fashions, CL Educate, D B Corp, Dynamatic Technologies, North Eastern Carriers, Sangam India, Sathavana Ispat and Uttam Galva Steels too hit 52-week low today. Bhushan Steel, the largest loser among the pack, was down 16% to Rs 48.60 on back of an over two-fold jump in trading volumes. In past three weeks, the stock tanked 33% against 4.8% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. According to Business Standard report, Tata Steel, Vedanta, and JSW Steel have finalised their plans to make financial bids for Bhushan Power & Steel, which has defaulted on loans worth Rs 470 billion to Indian lenders. Besides, the big three metal majors, Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company and a Dubai-based investor are also expected to bid. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT. Bombay Rayon Fashions locked in lower circuit of 5% at Rs 75.70 on BSE. The stock of textiles Company tanked 67% from its 52-week high level of Rs 232 touched on December 18, 2017 in intra-day trade.

COMPANY LATEST 52 WK LOW PREV LOW PREV DATE
BANK OF MAHA 20.15 20.10 20.55 25-Jan-18
BHUSHAN STEEL 49.85 49.50 51.15 20-Jun-17
BOMBAY RAYON 75.70 75.70 78.50 29-Jan-18
CL EDUCATE 272.90 268.00 270.15 29-Jan-18
D B CORP 333.00 330.70 336.65 29-Jan-18
DYNAMATIC TECH. 1875.00 1865.95 1899.00 29-Jan-18
LAKSHMI ENERGY 27.55 27.00 27.20 05-Oct-17
MULTI COMM.

EXC.

 780.60 776.20 797.10 29-Jan-18
NORTH EASTN. CAR. 29.10 28.75 29.00 29-Jan-18
SAI BABA INVT. 13.65 13.65 13.65 29-Jan-18
SANGAM INDIA 177.30 171.65 173.50 29-Jan-18
SATHAVAHA. ISPAT 27.55 27.55 27.55 29-Jan-18
SEQUENT SCIEN. 84.80 84.15 85.25 29-Jan-18
TRIVEN. ENGG. IND. 61.70 60.95 61.05 24-Jan-18
UNITED BANK (I) 17.10 16.75 16.90 18-Dec-17
UTTAM GALVA 21.00 20.65 21.00 04-Jan-18
VIVIMED LABS. 85.70 85.50 88.05 29-Jan-18

First Published: Tue, January 30 2018. 12:19 IST

