20 stocks that have eroded shareholder wealth in CY17





Also Read: All 7 Anil Ambani group stocks hammered as Rcom fails on interest payment Shares of Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Communications (RCom) came under selling pressure again on Thursday and lost around 4.4% to Rs 9.75 levels, after the company recently defaulted on its interest payment obligation. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has plummeted over 70%.

Besides that has eroded shareholder wealth in CY17, shares of Industries, Religare Enterprises, Sintex, and are some of the names in the BSE A group that have seen negative return thus far in CY17. By comparison, the benchmark indices – S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 – have gained around 25%.





Also Read: Reliance Communications says not making any payment to lenders now Among individual stocks, is the top loser among this pack, slipping nearly 86% to Rs 14 levels. The company that has an outstanding debt of nearly Rs 43,000 crore is learnt to have got in-principle approval of lenders to restructure debts after its promoters agreed to pump in Rs 3,000 crore as equity.

has slipped 82% thus far in CY17 to Rs 46 levels, but has recovered marginally from its 52-week low of Rs 42.70. Recently, the company reported that its standalone net loss has widened to Rs 47.39 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017. It had registered a net loss of Rs 25.84 crore in the same quarter of 2016-17.





Also Read: Videocon promoters to pump in Rs 3,000 cr more equity amid insolvency fears Given the backdrop, analysts say investors should not add these stocks to their portfolio as the business model remains weak and it will be difficult for these companies ( and Videocon) to claw back to profitability in the foreseeable future.

“There are better alternatives available in the market than these stocks. I don’t think and have any value left. Even if sells its assets, they will not be able to completely match the debt burden the Group is saddled with. There is no business viability. I don’t see any merit in investing in this stock just because it has corrected from a peak level of Rs 750 to under Rs 10 now. One should avoid ADAG Group stocks in total. Videocon, too, has a similar story,” advises A K Prabhakar, head of research at