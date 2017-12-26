2018 seen tough for container shipping as overcapacity threat heightens

With more than 220 scheduled for delivery in 2018, realisations of container lines across the globe are expected to come under pressure next year due to oversupply.

"2018 is going to be a tough year for container lines as some players are acting bullish and adding capacities which could put freights down in coming months," Audrey Dolhen, managing director of French line Agencies (India) Pvt Ltd told Business Standard.

2017, however, has been a market for improvement for segment, said industry officials as cargo demand picked up across the globe this time with trade showing some upside.

"Container lines will have to act with caution next year as any kind of aggression in adding capacity will only hurt business," said Subrata K Behera, manager (ports and containers research) at Drewry, a UK-based maritime consulting company.

For India, however, the impact is expected to be minimal as select bulk commodities are also getting containerised leading to increased demand for in the domestic market.

"Steel, scrap metal and even iron ore is getting containerized in India market. Due to this, the impact of overcapacity globally will have a very limited impact on India's in 2018," said Hitesh Avchat, senior manager at Care Ratings.

In 2016, India's container market witnessed a growth of about 10-11 percent, while in 2018 growth is estimated between 8-10 percent.

"We are growing cleverly. We want to keep market stable and strong and for that, we don't plan yet to add new capacities but we plan to grow our services on the range of capacities we have," informed Dolhen of

Analysts are of the view that opting for demolishing older vessels could help maintain some balance in the market in the demand-supply equation along with some amount of deliberate idling.

"Idling of a vessel also comes at a cost and hence cannot be done frequently. But such a move can be made taking into consideration other business indicators at that point in time," said Behera.

In India, global lines such as CMA CGM, Maersk Lines, and Geneva-based Mediterranean Company SA have a presence in container segment with Corporation of India being among domestic players.