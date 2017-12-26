2018 seen tough for container shipping as overcapacity threat heightens

-
ALSO READContainer segment to drive growth at Indian ports Container shipments to have 25% share of Indian ports cargo JNPT, India's largest container port, hit by global ransomware attack East coast container terminals may lie idle Indian ports' overall container handling trails every single Chinese port's
-
With more than 220 container ships scheduled for delivery in 2018, realisations of container shipping lines across the globe are expected to come under pressure next year due to oversupply.
"2018 is going to be a tough year for container shipping lines as some players are acting bullish and adding capacities which could put freights down in coming months," Audrey Dolhen, managing director of French shipping line CMA CGM Agencies (India) Pvt Ltd told Business Standard.
2017, however, has been a market for improvement for container business segment, said industry officials as cargo demand picked up across the globe this time with trade showing some upside.
"Container shipping lines will have to act with caution next year as any kind of aggression in adding capacity will only hurt business," said Subrata K Behera, manager (ports and containers research) at Drewry, a UK-based maritime consulting company.
For India, however, the impact is expected to be minimal as select bulk commodities are also getting containerised leading to increased demand for container business in the domestic market.
"Steel, scrap metal and even iron ore is getting containerized in India market. Due to this, the impact of overcapacity globally will have a very limited impact on India's container business in 2018," said Hitesh Avchat, senior manager at Care Ratings.
In 2016, India's container market witnessed a growth of about 10-11 percent, while in 2018 growth is estimated between 8-10 percent.
"We are growing cleverly. We want to keep market stable and strong and for that, we don't plan yet to add new capacities but we plan to grow our services on the range of capacities we have," informed Dolhen of CMA CGM.
Analysts are of the view that opting for demolishing older vessels could help maintain some balance in the market in the demand-supply equation along with some amount of deliberate idling.
"Idling of a vessel also comes at a cost and hence cannot be done frequently. But such a move can be made taking into consideration other business indicators at that point in time," said Behera.
In India, global shipping lines such as CMA CGM, Maersk Lines, and Geneva-based Mediterranean Shipping Company SA have a presence in container segment with Shipping Corporation of India being among domestic players.
|Year
|Delivery in million
|2016
|0.9
|2017
|1.2
|2018 (scheduled)
|1.6
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU