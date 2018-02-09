23 stocks from BSE500 gain over 10% during current week in weak market

FDC, SpiceJet, (SAIL), Bharat Forge, Ipca Laboratories, and are among 23 stocks from the S&P BSE500 index up over 10% during current week in an otherwise weak market. Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing, HEG, Fortis Healthcare, Himachal Futuristic Communications (HFCL), Firstsource Solutions, Jamna Auto Industries, Greenply Industries and Shankara Building Products, too, were up more than 10%. On comparison, at 03:04 PM; the S&P BSE500 index trading nearly 1% lower at 14,626, fallen 1.7%, as compared to 3.2% decline in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex. rallied 26% after the company’s board has approved the buyback proposal at a price of Rs 350 per equity share through tender offer. “The board approved the buyback of 3.43 million equity shares of the Company at a price of Rs 350 per equity share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 1,200 million from the equity shareholders of the Company on a proportionate basis through the "Tender Offer" route,” on Wednesday said in a regulatory filing. The pharmaceuticals company reported a strong 94% jump in net profit at Rs 427 million in December 2017 quarter (Q3FY18) against Rs 220 million in the corresponding quarter of previous year. Operational revenue grew 13% to Rs 2,488 million from Rs 2,201 million in previous year quarter. was up 13% during the week after the state-owned steel major posted a net profit of Rs 432 million in Q3FY18 snapping ten straight quarters of losses. The company had reported a loss of Rs 7,948 million in Q3FY17. The company registered EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) of Rs 15.71 billion during the quarter under review as against Rs 350 million during Q3FY17.

EBITDA per tonne of steel for the quarter at Rs 4,162 was significantly higher than Rs 107 in Q3FY17. "This marks an evident step in the turnaround of the company which continually thwarted challenges and has steadily moved forward towards profitability," it said in a statement. up 12% after the low-cost carrier on Wednesday reported a 32% rise in its net profit at Rs 2.4 billion in Q3FY18, aided by higher passenger revenue, making it the 12th successive profitable quarter for the airline. The total income from operations of the company stood at Rs 20.8 billion for the December quarter of 2017, while in a year-ago period, it stood at Rs 16.4 billion, a company release said. "The strong quarterly results were aided by a higher passenger load factor and a healthy increase in passenger yields despite a substantial rise of 17% in crude oil prices, a one-time expense of Rs 250 million and an inflationary increase of 3% in other costs," the release added.