TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Telecom shares rally: Bharti Airtel hits 52-week high, Idea surges over 5%
Business Standard

25 stocks rally over 50% in one month; Venkys India zooms 81%

Idea Cellular, Just Dial, Future Ent, National Fertilisers and CMI FPE rally between 50% and 65%

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

26 stocks rally over 50% in one month; Venkys India zooms 81%

Idea Cellular, Venky’s India, Just Dial, Future Enterprises, National Fertilisers and CMI FPE were among 25 stocks that have rallied more than 50% each in past one month.

At 10:44 am; the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 28,948, up 1,831 points from 27,117 on January 23, 2017.


The market price of commodity chemicals manufacture, Mangalam Organic, almost doubled from Rs 38 to Rs 74 in past one month.  The company had posted net profit of Rs 3.92 crore in first nine months (April to December 2016) of the financial year 2016-17 (FY17). It had a net loss of Rs 7.12 crore during the same period last fiscal.

Mangalam Organic trading in “XD” segment on the BSE. The sub-segments XC, XD and XT by the stock exchange involves classification of companies based on specific characteristics such as low to moderate market capitalisation, lower contribution to overall trading turnover.

Venky’s India has surged 81% to Rs 882 after reported an over four-fold jump in net profit at Rs 85.27 in first nine months of FY17 against Rs 18.10 crore in year ago period. The stock hit a record high of Rs 897 in intra-day trade, was trading at Rs 488 on January 23.

Idea Cellular too soared 62% from Rs 73 to Rs 118 after Vodafone said it is in talks to merge its unlisted Indian subsidiary with Idea.

UK's Vodafone and Aditya Birla group firm Idea Cellular are likely to finalise the mega merger deal that will create India's largest telecom firm within a month, PTI report suggests quoting sources. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT

COMPANY LATEST 1-MTH BEFORE GAIN(%)
MANGALAM ORGANIC 74.00 38.25 93.46
INTL. COMBUSTION 574.75 301.25 90.79
T & I GLOBAL 53.90 29.35 83.65
VENKY'S (INDIA) 882.05 487.65 80.88
ASSOC. STONE IND 47.90 27.25 75.78
PIONEER INVEST 49.75 28.35 75.49
INDIABULLS VENT. 37.75 21.65 74.36
T N TELECOM. 4.66 2.70 72.59
BINNY 133.80 79.90 67.46
PRADIP OVERSEAS 3.43 2.05 67.32
SHIVKRUPA MACHIN 59.00 35.35 66.90
GOLDST.INFRATEC. 46.20 28.20 63.83
RADHE DEVELOP. 47.00 28.70 63.76
NATL.FERTILIZER 71.55 44.00 62.61
IDEA CELLULAR 118.30 73.25 61.50
SAMRAT PHARMA 69.30 42.95 61.35
OCEANAA BIOTEK 48.90 30.40 60.86
CALCOM VISION 5.51 3.48 58.33
JUST DIAL 537.80 351.15 53.15
CMI FPE LTD 640.00 420.00 52.38
ARSHIYA 59.90 39.40 52.03
DHP INDIA 327.10 215.25 51.96
SANKHYA INFOTECH 61.00 40.25 51.55
FUTURE ENTERP. 27.80 18.45 50.68
AEGIS LOGISTICS 201.50 133.85 50.54

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

25 stocks rally over 50% in one month; Venkys India zooms 81%

Idea Cellular, Just Dial, Future Ent, National Fertilisers and CMI FPE rally between 50% and 65%

Idea Cellular, Just Dial, Future Ent, National Fertilisers and CMI FPE rally between 50% and 65%
Idea Cellular, Venky’s India, Just Dial, Future Enterprises, National Fertilisers and CMI FPE were among 25 stocks that have rallied more than 50% each in past one month.

At 10:44 am; the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 28,948, up 1,831 points from 27,117 on January 23, 2017.

The market price of commodity chemicals manufacture, Mangalam Organic, almost doubled from Rs 38 to Rs 74 in past one month.  The company had posted net profit of Rs 3.92 crore in first nine months (April to December 2016) of the financial year 2016-17 (FY17). It had a net loss of Rs 7.12 crore during the same period last fiscal.

Mangalam Organic trading in “XD” segment on the BSE. The sub-segments XC, XD and XT by the stock exchange involves classification of companies based on specific characteristics such as low to moderate market capitalisation, lower contribution to overall trading turnover.

Venky’s India has surged 81% to Rs 882 after reported an over four-fold jump in net profit at Rs 85.27 in first nine months of FY17 against Rs 18.10 crore in year ago period. The stock hit a record high of Rs 897 in intra-day trade, was trading at Rs 488 on January 23.

Idea Cellular too soared 62% from Rs 73 to Rs 118 after Vodafone said it is in talks to merge its unlisted Indian subsidiary with Idea.

UK's Vodafone and Aditya Birla group firm Idea Cellular are likely to finalise the mega merger deal that will create India's largest telecom firm within a month, PTI report suggests quoting sources. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT

COMPANY LATEST 1-MTH BEFORE GAIN(%)
MANGALAM ORGANIC 74.00 38.25 93.46
INTL. COMBUSTION 574.75 301.25 90.79
T & I GLOBAL 53.90 29.35 83.65
VENKY'S (INDIA) 882.05 487.65 80.88
ASSOC. STONE IND 47.90 27.25 75.78
PIONEER INVEST 49.75 28.35 75.49
INDIABULLS VENT. 37.75 21.65 74.36
T N TELECOM. 4.66 2.70 72.59
BINNY 133.80 79.90 67.46
PRADIP OVERSEAS 3.43 2.05 67.32
SHIVKRUPA MACHIN 59.00 35.35 66.90
GOLDST.INFRATEC. 46.20 28.20 63.83
RADHE DEVELOP. 47.00 28.70 63.76
NATL.FERTILIZER 71.55 44.00 62.61
IDEA CELLULAR 118.30 73.25 61.50
SAMRAT PHARMA 69.30 42.95 61.35
OCEANAA BIOTEK 48.90 30.40 60.86
CALCOM VISION 5.51 3.48 58.33
JUST DIAL 537.80 351.15 53.15
CMI FPE LTD 640.00 420.00 52.38
ARSHIYA 59.90 39.40 52.03
DHP INDIA 327.10 215.25 51.96
SANKHYA INFOTECH 61.00 40.25 51.55
FUTURE ENTERP. 27.80 18.45 50.68
AEGIS LOGISTICS 201.50 133.85 50.54

image
Business Standard
177 22

25 stocks rally over 50% in one month; Venkys India zooms 81%

Idea Cellular, Just Dial, Future Ent, National Fertilisers and CMI FPE rally between 50% and 65%

Idea Cellular, Venky’s India, Just Dial, Future Enterprises, National Fertilisers and CMI FPE were among 25 stocks that have rallied more than 50% each in past one month.

At 10:44 am; the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 28,948, up 1,831 points from 27,117 on January 23, 2017.

The market price of commodity chemicals manufacture, Mangalam Organic, almost doubled from Rs 38 to Rs 74 in past one month.  The company had posted net profit of Rs 3.92 crore in first nine months (April to December 2016) of the financial year 2016-17 (FY17). It had a net loss of Rs 7.12 crore during the same period last fiscal.

Mangalam Organic trading in “XD” segment on the BSE. The sub-segments XC, XD and XT by the stock exchange involves classification of companies based on specific characteristics such as low to moderate market capitalisation, lower contribution to overall trading turnover.

Venky’s India has surged 81% to Rs 882 after reported an over four-fold jump in net profit at Rs 85.27 in first nine months of FY17 against Rs 18.10 crore in year ago period. The stock hit a record high of Rs 897 in intra-day trade, was trading at Rs 488 on January 23.

Idea Cellular too soared 62% from Rs 73 to Rs 118 after Vodafone said it is in talks to merge its unlisted Indian subsidiary with Idea.

UK's Vodafone and Aditya Birla group firm Idea Cellular are likely to finalise the mega merger deal that will create India's largest telecom firm within a month, PTI report suggests quoting sources. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT

COMPANY LATEST 1-MTH BEFORE GAIN(%)
MANGALAM ORGANIC 74.00 38.25 93.46
INTL. COMBUSTION 574.75 301.25 90.79
T & I GLOBAL 53.90 29.35 83.65
VENKY'S (INDIA) 882.05 487.65 80.88
ASSOC. STONE IND 47.90 27.25 75.78
PIONEER INVEST 49.75 28.35 75.49
INDIABULLS VENT. 37.75 21.65 74.36
T N TELECOM. 4.66 2.70 72.59
BINNY 133.80 79.90 67.46
PRADIP OVERSEAS 3.43 2.05 67.32
SHIVKRUPA MACHIN 59.00 35.35 66.90
GOLDST.INFRATEC. 46.20 28.20 63.83
RADHE DEVELOP. 47.00 28.70 63.76
NATL.FERTILIZER 71.55 44.00 62.61
IDEA CELLULAR 118.30 73.25 61.50
SAMRAT PHARMA 69.30 42.95 61.35
OCEANAA BIOTEK 48.90 30.40 60.86
CALCOM VISION 5.51 3.48 58.33
JUST DIAL 537.80 351.15 53.15
CMI FPE LTD 640.00 420.00 52.38
ARSHIYA 59.90 39.40 52.03
DHP INDIA 327.10 215.25 51.96
SANKHYA INFOTECH 61.00 40.25 51.55
FUTURE ENTERP. 27.80 18.45 50.68
AEGIS LOGISTICS 201.50 133.85 50.54

image
Business Standard
177 22