25 stocks rally over 50% in one month; Venkys India zooms 81%

At 10:44 am; the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 28,948, up 1,831 points from 27,117 on January 23, 2017.
The market price of commodity chemicals manufacture, Mangalam Organic, almost doubled from Rs 38 to Rs 74 in past one month. The company had posted net profit of Rs 3.92 crore in first nine months (April to December 2016) of the financial year 2016-17 (FY17). It had a net loss of Rs 7.12 crore during the same period last fiscal.
Mangalam Organic trading in “XD” segment on the BSE. The sub-segments XC, XD and XT by the stock exchange involves classification of companies based on specific characteristics such as low to moderate market capitalisation, lower contribution to overall trading turnover.
Venky’s India has surged 81% to Rs 882 after reported an over four-fold jump in net profit at Rs 85.27 in first nine months of FY17 against Rs 18.10 crore in year ago period. The stock hit a record high of Rs 897 in intra-day trade, was trading at Rs 488 on January 23.
Idea Cellular too soared 62% from Rs 73 to Rs 118 after Vodafone said it is in talks to merge its unlisted Indian subsidiary with Idea.
UK's Vodafone and Aditya Birla group firm Idea Cellular are likely to finalise the mega merger deal that will create India's largest telecom firm within a month, PTI report suggests quoting sources. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|1-MTH BEFORE
|GAIN(%)
|MANGALAM ORGANIC
|74.00
|38.25
|93.46
|INTL. COMBUSTION
|574.75
|301.25
|90.79
|T & I GLOBAL
|53.90
|29.35
|83.65
|VENKY'S (INDIA)
|882.05
|487.65
|80.88
|ASSOC. STONE IND
|47.90
|27.25
|75.78
|PIONEER INVEST
|49.75
|28.35
|75.49
|INDIABULLS VENT.
|37.75
|21.65
|74.36
|T N TELECOM.
|4.66
|2.70
|72.59
|BINNY
|133.80
|79.90
|67.46
|PRADIP OVERSEAS
|3.43
|2.05
|67.32
|SHIVKRUPA MACHIN
|59.00
|35.35
|66.90
|GOLDST.INFRATEC.
|46.20
|28.20
|63.83
|RADHE DEVELOP.
|47.00
|28.70
|63.76
|NATL.FERTILIZER
|71.55
|44.00
|62.61
|IDEA CELLULAR
|118.30
|73.25
|61.50
|SAMRAT PHARMA
|69.30
|42.95
|61.35
|OCEANAA BIOTEK
|48.90
|30.40
|60.86
|CALCOM VISION
|5.51
|3.48
|58.33
|JUST DIAL
|537.80
|351.15
|53.15
|CMI FPE LTD
|640.00
|420.00
|52.38
|ARSHIYA
|59.90
|39.40
|52.03
|DHP INDIA
|327.10
|215.25
|51.96
|SANKHYA INFOTECH
|61.00
|40.25
|51.55
|FUTURE ENTERP.
|27.80
|18.45
|50.68
|AEGIS LOGISTICS
|201.50
|133.85
|50.54
