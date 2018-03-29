As Sensex rises 11%, investors' wealth swells nearly Rs 21 trn in FY18

Investors' wealth surged Rs 20.70 trillion during 2017-18 fiscal helped by robust broader sentiment where the benchmark index rose by over 11 per cent.

The 30-share soared 3,348.18 points, or 11.30 per cent, to 32,968.68 during 2017-18. The flagship index touched its all-time high of 36,443.98 on January 29, 2018.

Led by the surge in stocks, the total capitalisation of BSE-listed companies rose by Rs 20704.72 billion to Rs 142249.97 billion.

“FY18 has largely been a very good year for the equity as notched gains of nearly 12 per cent. In addition to the foreign fund flows, the rally in Indian equities in FY18 has been led by strong liquidity support from the domestic investors," said Sandeep Chordia, Vice President, Research and Data Analytics, Kotak Securities.

The BSE's key index ended the last day of 2017-18 at 32,968.68, down 205.71 points on Wednesday.

Stock exchanges are closed today and tomorrow for 'Mahavir Jayanti' and 'Good Friday', respectively.

"We had a good rally during the first 10 months of FY18, led by strong inflows from domestic and foreign investors," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

In the last two months, large, mid and small-cap indices have fallen due to selling pressure from and increase in domestic and global bond yield, Nair added.

A large number of successful also helped the total investor wealth to rise.

During 2016-17, investors' wealth soared Rs 26.79 trillion to Rs 121.54 trillion as on March 31, 2017.