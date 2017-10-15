Axis Bank, Wipro Q2 numbers, inflation data to steer markets this week

Quarterly numbers from blue-chips and and data would play a key role in guiding trend in the holiday-shortened week ahead, say experts.



Stock would be closed on Thursday and Friday for will open on (Thursday) for an hour for Muhurat trading session.



"This is a holiday-shortened week with the opening on for an hour for Muhurat session. Economic data is not much this week except for Chinas third quarter data and our numbers. The general trend of the is largely expected to be positive," said VK Sharma, Head Private Client Group & Capital Market Strategy, Securities.data for September is due on Monday."The focus will continue to be on in this month. Major companies which will announce July-September quarter earnings this week include ACC, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, and Ultratech Cement," said Arpit Jain, AVP at Arihant CapitalBoth the indices rose last week, with the Sensex adding 618.47 points, or 1.94 per cent - the biggest such weekly jump since July 14 when it read 660.12 points, or 2.10 per cent - and the NSE Nifty soared 187.75 points, or 1.88 per cent.