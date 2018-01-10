Axis Mutual Fund highlights benefits of equity-linked savings schemes

With 2017 coming to an end and the salaried as well as the self-employed looking to make last-minute investments to save tax, Axis Mutual Fund has launched a campaign promoting its ELSS (equity linked savings scheme) offering. The company has rolled out a digital campaign titled “Khushi ke aasun” (Tears of joy) encouraging potential investors to park their hard-earned money in ELSS to not only save tax but also turn their money into wealth.

The film is set in a laboratory featuring two busy scientists in the midst of experiments. The senior scientist pricks the man next to ...