BSE makes a strong debut, soars 49% over issue price in intra-day trade

The stock hit high of Rs 1,200, up 49% against its issue price of Rs 806 within minutes of listing on the NSE.

Shares of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) made a strong debut on Friday, with the scrip listing at Rs 1,085, a 35% premium over the issue price of Rs 806 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock hit high of Rs 1,200, up 49% against its issue price within minutes of listing. At 10:02 the stock was trading at Rs 1,190, 48% higher as compared to its issue price on the NSE. Around 5.66 million shares changed hands on the counter on the NSE so far.



The country’s first Initial Public Offering (IPO) of equity from a stock exchange has generated big demand across categories of investors.



Ltd’s Rs 1,240-crore issue saw 51 times more demand than the shares on offer. The institutional investor portion was subscribed 49 times, the high net worth individual portion nearly 159 times and the retail (small) investor portion by 6.5 times, the exchange data shows.



The price band was fixed at Rs 805-806. BSE’s initial share sale was also the first this year after 26 companies together garnered Rs 26,000 crore through IPOs in 2016.



The bourse is the world’s largest exchange by number of listed companies. Shares of nearly 3,000 companies trade on BSE, which was earlier known as the Bombay Stock Exchange. It is the world’s 10th largest exchange by market capitalization. The m-cap of BSE-listed companies stands at Rs 116 lakh crore.



