JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

PSBs gain; SBI, PNB, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India up 3%

Elections over, markets to now focus on earnings, budget, macros
Business Standard

BSE Midcap index hits new high; Page Industries surges over 8%

Page Industries, Shriram Transport Finance Corporation, Sun TV Network and TVS Motor Company from the midcap index hit their respective record highs.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

markets, stocks, sensex, nifty, bse, nse
Photo: Shutterstock

The S&P BSE Midcap index hit a new high of 17,184 on the BSE in intra-day deal on Monday after a healthy gain in public sector banks (PSBs), metals and Adani Group stocks. The index surpassed its previous high of 17,133 touched on December 11, 2017 in intra-day trade.

At 12:19 PM; the midcap index was trading 1% higher at 17,174, bouncing back 3.5% or 570 points as the counting of votes showed Bharatiya Party Party (BJP) leading in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. The index touched low of 16,605 in early morning trade.

Union Bank of India, Canara Bank, Indian Bank and Central Bank of India from the PSBs were trading higher in the range of 3% to 4%.  Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Adani Enterprises and Adani Power were up between 2% to 6%.

Page Industries, Shriram Transport Finance Corporation, Sun TV Network and TVS Motor Company from the midcap index hit their respective record highs on the BSE in intra-day trade today.

COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE GAIN(%)
PAGE INDUSTRIES 24510.05 22587.80 8.5
ADANI ENTERP. 162.05 154.75 4.7
JINDAL STEEL 171.00 165.00 3.6
UNION BANK (I) 153.50 148.25 3.5
INDIAN BANK 394.50 382.30 3.2
ADANI POWER 36.35 35.25 3.1
BANK OF INDIA 182.25 176.95 3.0
L&T FIN.HOLDINGS 172.85 167.90 3.0
PETRONET LNG 254.80 247.95 2.8
CANARA BANK 365.40 355.70 2.7
BHARAT ELECTRON 184.75 179.90 2.7
SUN TV NETWORK 958.00 934.95 2.5
S A I L 80.05 78.25 2.3
MPHASIS 722.05 706.00 2.3
CENTRAL BANK 78.00 76.30 2.2
ASHOK LEYLAND 115.45 112.95 2.2
UNITED BREWERIES 1044.65 1022.55 2.2

First Published: Mon, December 18 2017. 12:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements