BSE Midcap index hits new high; Page Industries surges over 8%

At 12:19 PM; the midcap index was trading 1% higher at 17,174, bouncing back 3.5% or 570 points as the counting of votes showed Bharatiya Party Party (BJP) leading in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. The index touched low of 16,605 in early morning trade.
Union Bank of India, Canara Bank, Indian Bank and Central Bank of India from the PSBs were trading higher in the range of 3% to 4%. Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Adani Enterprises and Adani Power were up between 2% to 6%.
Page Industries, Shriram Transport Finance Corporation, Sun TV Network and TVS Motor Company from the midcap index hit their respective record highs on the BSE in intra-day trade today.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|PREV CLOSE
|GAIN(%)
|PAGE INDUSTRIES
|24510.05
|22587.80
|8.5
|ADANI ENTERP.
|162.05
|154.75
|4.7
|JINDAL STEEL
|171.00
|165.00
|3.6
|UNION BANK (I)
|153.50
|148.25
|3.5
|INDIAN BANK
|394.50
|382.30
|3.2
|ADANI POWER
|36.35
|35.25
|3.1
|BANK OF INDIA
|182.25
|176.95
|3.0
|L&T FIN.HOLDINGS
|172.85
|167.90
|3.0
|PETRONET LNG
|254.80
|247.95
|2.8
|CANARA BANK
|365.40
|355.70
|2.7
|BHARAT ELECTRON
|184.75
|179.90
|2.7
|SUN TV NETWORK
|958.00
|934.95
|2.5
|S A I L
|80.05
|78.25
|2.3
|MPHASIS
|722.05
|706.00
|2.3
|CENTRAL BANK
|78.00
|76.30
|2.2
|ASHOK LEYLAND
|115.45
|112.95
|2.2
|UNITED BREWERIES
|1044.65
|1022.55
|2.2
