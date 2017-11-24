JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: Sensex up 100 points, Nifty above 10,350; Infosys top gainer
BSE Midcap, smallcap indices hit new high

Sangam (India), Swaraj Engines, Praj Industries, Alankit, Indosolar, HSIL, MT Educare, INEOS Styrolution India and Patel Engineering from the smallcap indeed have rallied more than 8%.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Shutterstock

The S&P BSE Midcap and the S&P BSE Smallcap indices hit their respective new high on the BSE on Friday, following an extending rally in infrastructure, auto ancillary, education, textiles and public sector banks.

The S&P BSE Smallcap index hit a new high of 18,064.54, while the S&P BSE Midcap index touched a fresh high of 16,937.27 on the BSE in intra-day trade. Both these indices surpassed their previous high of 18,032.91 and 16,850.56, respectively, touched on November 7, 2017 in intra-day trade.

At 10:17 AM; the midcap and smallcap indices were up 0.6% each, as compared to 0.35% rise the benchmark index S&P BSE Sensex. The Sensex hit an intra-day high of 33,714.42 today, is 151.53 points away from its record high of 33,865.95 hit on November 7, 2017 in intra-day trade.

Crompton Greaves, RBL Bank, Page Industries, Natco Pharma, Shriram City Union Finance and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail from the midcap index were up between 2% and 7%.

Swaraj Engines surged 16% to Rs 2,207 on the BSE in intra-day trade after auto ancillary company said that its board will meet on November 28, 2017, to consider the proposal to buyback the fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

Patel Engineering soared 11% to Rs 93, extending its Thursday’s 8% rally on the BSE, after the media report suggested that Lodha Developers has bought 5 acres of prime land in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari suburb from the company for Rs 376 crore.

COMPANY LATEST 1-WEEK BEFORE GAIN(%)
PURAVANKARA 149.20 96.90 54.0
PRAJ INDS. 118.45 78.00 51.9
BF INVESTMENT 419.70 298.85 40.4
JAI CORP 161.30 117.95 36.8
KOLTE PATIL DEV. 335.00 246.05 36.2
ALANKIT 50.30 37.00 36.0
SPECIALITY REST. 170.50 127.00 34.3
OPTO CIRCUITS 10.58 7.96 32.9
ACTION CONST.EQ. 141.85 108.15 31.2
GITANJALI GEMS 90.20 69.15 30.4
NILA INFRASTRUCT 23.45 18.15 29.2
MT EDUCARE 74.30 57.80 28.6
ARSHIYA 109.15 85.10 28.3
SHIRPUR GOLD 180.00 140.70 27.9
APTECH 386.85 306.15 26.4
VIKAS ECOTECH 28.10 22.25 26.3
INDO RAMA SYNTH. 37.50 29.85 25.6
BOMBAY RAYON 166.85 134.65 23.9
STERLING TOOLS 382.00 309.30 23.5
SATIN CREDITCARE 386.50 314.60 22.9

First Published: Fri, November 24 2017. 10:40 IST

