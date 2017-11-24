BSE Midcap, smallcap indices hit new high

-
The S&P BSE Smallcap index hit a new high of 18,064.54, while the S&P BSE Midcap index touched a fresh high of 16,937.27 on the BSE in intra-day trade. Both these indices surpassed their previous high of 18,032.91 and 16,850.56, respectively, touched on November 7, 2017 in intra-day trade.
At 10:17 AM; the midcap and smallcap indices were up 0.6% each, as compared to 0.35% rise the benchmark index S&P BSE Sensex. The Sensex hit an intra-day high of 33,714.42 today, is 151.53 points away from its record high of 33,865.95 hit on November 7, 2017 in intra-day trade.
Sangam (India), Swaraj Engines, Praj Industries, Alankit, Indosolar, HSIL, MT Educare, INEOS Styrolution India and Patel Engineering from the smallcap indices have rallied more than 8%.
Crompton Greaves, RBL Bank, Page Industries, Natco Pharma, Shriram City Union Finance and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail from the midcap index were up between 2% and 7%.
Swaraj Engines surged 16% to Rs 2,207 on the BSE in intra-day trade after auto ancillary company said that its board will meet on November 28, 2017, to consider the proposal to buyback the fully paid-up equity shares of the company.
Patel Engineering soared 11% to Rs 93, extending its Thursday’s 8% rally on the BSE, after the media report suggested that Lodha Developers has bought 5 acres of prime land in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari suburb from the company for Rs 376 crore.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|1-WEEK BEFORE
|GAIN(%)
|PURAVANKARA
|149.20
|96.90
|54.0
|PRAJ INDS.
|118.45
|78.00
|51.9
|BF INVESTMENT
|419.70
|298.85
|40.4
|JAI CORP
|161.30
|117.95
|36.8
|KOLTE PATIL DEV.
|335.00
|246.05
|36.2
|ALANKIT
|50.30
|37.00
|36.0
|SPECIALITY REST.
|170.50
|127.00
|34.3
|OPTO CIRCUITS
|10.58
|7.96
|32.9
|ACTION CONST.EQ.
|141.85
|108.15
|31.2
|GITANJALI GEMS
|90.20
|69.15
|30.4
|NILA INFRASTRUCT
|23.45
|18.15
|29.2
|MT EDUCARE
|74.30
|57.80
|28.6
|ARSHIYA
|109.15
|85.10
|28.3
|SHIRPUR GOLD
|180.00
|140.70
|27.9
|APTECH
|386.85
|306.15
|26.4
|VIKAS ECOTECH
|28.10
|22.25
|26.3
|INDO RAMA SYNTH.
|37.50
|29.85
|25.6
|BOMBAY RAYON
|166.85
|134.65
|23.9
|STERLING TOOLS
|382.00
|309.30
|23.5
|SATIN CREDITCARE
|386.50
|314.60
|22.9
