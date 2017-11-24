BSE Midcap, smallcap indices hit new high

The S&P and the S&P indices hit their respective new high on the BSE on Friday, following an extending rally in infrastructure, auto ancillary, education, textiles and public sector banks.The S&P index hit a new high of 18,064.54, while the S&P index touched a fresh high of 16,937.27 on the BSE in intra-day trade. Both these indices surpassed their previous high of 18,032.91 and 16,850.56, respectively, touched on November 7, 2017 in intra-day trade.At 10:17 AM; the midcap and smallcap indices were up 0.6% each, as compared to 0.35% rise the benchmark index S&P BSE Sensex. The Sensex hit an intra-day high of 33,714.42 today, is 151.53 points away from its record high of 33,865.95 hit on November 7, 2017 in intra-day trade.Sangam (India), Swaraj Engines, Praj Industries, Alankit, Indosolar, HSIL, MT Educare, INEOS Styrolution India and Patel Engineering from the smallcap indices have rallied more than 8%.Crompton Greaves, RBL Bank, Page Industries, Natco Pharma, Shriram City Union Finance and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail from the midcap index were up between 2% and 7%.surged 16% to Rs 2,207 on the BSE in intra-day trade after auto ancillary company said that its board will meet on November 28, 2017, to consider the proposal to buyback the fully paid-up equity shares of the company.Patel Engineering soared 11% to Rs 93, extending its Thursday’s 8% rally on the BSE, after the media report suggested that Lodha Developers has bought 5 acres of prime land in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari suburb from the company for Rs 376 crore.