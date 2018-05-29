Caplin Point falls 11% on disappointing Q4 results

Shares of have fallen 11% to Rs 532 per share on the in intra-day trade after the company’s ebitda (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization) margin in March quarter (Q4FY18) declined 400bps to 35% from 39% in previous year quarter.

The company’s consolidated net profit during the quarter under review increased by 5.9% at Rs 353 million against Rs 333 million in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. Gross revenue grew 19% to Rs 1,463 million over the previous year quarter.

Caplin Point Laboratories' net profit growth was lowest since September 2013 quarter, while revenue growth was lowest since March 2013.

At 11:52 am; the stock was trading 9% lower at Rs 542 on the as compared to 0.10% rise in the S&P Sensex. It was quoting close to its 52-week low of Rs 525 touched on June 2, 2017 on the BSE in intra-day trade. The trading volumes on the counter jumped multiple-fold with a combined 137,853 shares changed hands on the BSE and so far.