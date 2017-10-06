Chemical stocks rally; BASF India up 16%,Tata Chemicals hit new high

Shares of chemical firms are on a roll with BASF India, India Glycols, Mysore Petrochemicals and Grauer & Weil (India) rallying up to 16% on the BSE in intra-day trade.Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals, Goa Carbon, Deepak Nitrite, NOCIL, Oriental Carbon & Chemicals, Phillips Carbon Black, and Ultramarine Pigments hit their respective record highs on the BSE.surged 16% to Rs 1,702 in intra-day trade after analyst at Emkay Share & Stock Brokers initiated coverage of the stock with a 'buy' recommendation.The company, which is a part of BASF SE, the largest chemicals company in the world, is well positioned to deliver solid performance on revenue and profitability front, backed by ramp-up in new capacity utilization and consolidation of niche businesses, according to analyst.Thirteen new product launches in agrochemicals, and localization of many niche products in construction, coatings, plastics and care products are likely to boost high margin manufacturing revenue and reduce dependence on low-margin trading business, it added.(GACL), the largest independent producer of caustic soda in the country, hit a record high of Rs 606, up 5% on the BSE in early morning trade. The stock has rallied 40% in past one month.According to CARE Ratings, the outlook for the domestic chlor-alkali industry is likely to remain stable in the near-term, mainly on account of expectation of steady demand from its key end-use industries like textile, pulp and paper, aluminum, pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals.As per Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the demand for caustic soda is expected to increase by around 3% in FY18 driven by likely increase in output of aluminum and paper industry. Profitability in the industry has improved 5MFY18 (April-August) and is expected to remain stable in with better sales realization on the back of healthy demand from the consuming industries.too hit new high of Rs 214, up 3%, extending its Thursday’s 7% rally on the BSE. According to the company, the outlook for financial year 2018 is promising as the Company is pursuing growth across multiple segments and product lines. It has already made investments in the fine & speciality chemicals (FSC) segment, towards integration of existing products, for which it has received environmental clearance and is awaiting clearance from local authorities in order to commence operations; these projects are expected to strengthen overall performance of the FSC segment.“The company anticipates positive momentum in agrochemical intermediates on the back of favourable climatic conditions. Moreover, strategic initiatives to enhance process efficiencies and optimise costs, along with increase in proportion of high margin products will positively contribute to profitability. The Company will commission its Phenol & Acetone project towards the end of the current fiscal year, opening up new frontiers of growth,” said in an investor presentation.