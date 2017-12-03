Commodity Picks: 4 December, 2017

Soybean

prices at the Indore spot market are trading at Rs 2,990 a quintal. For the week ahead, prices are expected to head towards Rs 3,030 a quintal. Declining arrivals at the spot market and good demand from processors amid positive crush margins would keep the undertone firm in the near term.

Coriander

is trading at around Rs 5,241 a quintal in the Kota market. Prices are expected to trade higher at Rs 5,400 a quintal for the coming week on lower than expected sowing. In Gujarat, sowing so far is reported to be lower than last year.

V-P (research), Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain