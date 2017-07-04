Corporate debt trade up 66%, hits record high in Q1 FY18

Trading worth Rs 2.61 lakh cr in corporate bonds was seen on two bourses during April-June period

in corporate debt securities at leading stock exchanges and has surged 66.5 per cent to a record Rs 4.34 lakh crore during the first quarter of the current financial year, according to official data. worth Rs 2.61 lakh crore in corporate bonds was seen on the two bourses during the April-June period of 2016-17, according to data compiled by regulator





Press Trust of India