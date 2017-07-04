TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Preferential treatment for listed PSUs may be misconstrued: Sebi chief
Business Standard

Corporate debt trade up 66%, hits record high in Q1 FY18

Trading worth Rs 2.61 lakh cr in corporate bonds was seen on two bourses during April-June period

Press Trust of India 

Corporate
Representative Image

Trading in corporate debt securities at leading stock exchanges NSE and BSE has surged 66.5 per cent to a record Rs 4.34 lakh crore during the first quarter of the current financial year, according to official data. Trading worth Rs 2.61 lakh crore in corporate bonds was seen on the two bourses during the April-June period of 2016-17, according to data compiled by capital markets regulator Sebi.
 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Corporate debt trade up 66%, hits record high in Q1 FY18

Trading worth Rs 2.61 lakh cr in corporate bonds was seen on two bourses during April-June period

Trading worth Rs 2.61 lakh cr in corporate bonds was seen on two bourses during April-June period Trading in corporate debt securities at leading stock exchanges NSE and BSE has surged 66.5 per cent to a record Rs 4.34 lakh crore during the first quarter of the current financial year, according to official data. Trading worth Rs 2.61 lakh crore in corporate bonds was seen on the two bourses during the April-June period of 2016-17, according to data compiled by capital markets regulator Sebi.
 
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Corporate debt trade up 66%, hits record high in Q1 FY18

Trading worth Rs 2.61 lakh cr in corporate bonds was seen on two bourses during April-June period

Trading in corporate debt securities at leading stock exchanges NSE and BSE has surged 66.5 per cent to a record Rs 4.34 lakh crore during the first quarter of the current financial year, according to official data. Trading worth Rs 2.61 lakh crore in corporate bonds was seen on the two bourses during the April-June period of 2016-17, according to data compiled by capital markets regulator Sebi.
 

image
Business Standard
177 22