TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Markets hold gains, continue trading near fresh highs; HUL, Airtel lead

Apple Inc now wealthier than all Sensex companies put together
Business Standard

Dena Bank falls over 10% in two days on weak Q4 results

Stock tanked 15% from its 52-week high of Rs 50 touched on May 9 before announcements of results.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Dena Bank falls over 10% in two days on weak Q4 results

Dena Bank was trading 5% lower at Rs 42.40, extending its Tuesday’s 5.6% decline on BSE as assets quality of the state-owned bank worsens further during the quarter ended March 2017 (Q4FY17).  The stock tanked 15% from its 52-week high of Rs 50 touched on May 9, in early morning trade before announcements of the results.

The bank’s gross non-performing assets (GNPA) as percentage of gross advances increased to 16.27% in Q4FY17 as against 9.98% in the same quarter last fiscal. Net NPA too rose to 10.66% in the quarter under review compared to 6.35% a year ago. GNPA and NNPA stood at 14.79% and 9.52%, respectively, in Q3FY17.

Net loss widened to Rs 575 crore in fourth quarter ended March 2017 from Rs 326 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year, due to a fall in net interest income and rise in provisions for bad loans.

Net interest income (interest earned minus interest expended) during the quarter under review declined 28%  to Rs 450 crore against Rs 625 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Dena Bank falls over 10% in two days on weak Q4 results

Stock tanked 15% from its 52-week high of Rs 50 touched on May 9 before announcements of results.

Stock tanked 15% from its 52-week high of Rs 50 touched on May 9 before announcements of results.
Dena Bank was trading 5% lower at Rs 42.40, extending its Tuesday’s 5.6% decline on BSE as assets quality of the state-owned bank worsens further during the quarter ended March 2017 (Q4FY17).  The stock tanked 15% from its 52-week high of Rs 50 touched on May 9, in early morning trade before announcements of the results.

The bank’s gross non-performing assets (GNPA) as percentage of gross advances increased to 16.27% in Q4FY17 as against 9.98% in the same quarter last fiscal. Net NPA too rose to 10.66% in the quarter under review compared to 6.35% a year ago. GNPA and NNPA stood at 14.79% and 9.52%, respectively, in Q3FY17.

Net loss widened to Rs 575 crore in fourth quarter ended March 2017 from Rs 326 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year, due to a fall in net interest income and rise in provisions for bad loans.

Net interest income (interest earned minus interest expended) during the quarter under review declined 28%  to Rs 450 crore against Rs 625 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Dena Bank falls over 10% in two days on weak Q4 results

Stock tanked 15% from its 52-week high of Rs 50 touched on May 9 before announcements of results.

Dena Bank was trading 5% lower at Rs 42.40, extending its Tuesday’s 5.6% decline on BSE as assets quality of the state-owned bank worsens further during the quarter ended March 2017 (Q4FY17).  The stock tanked 15% from its 52-week high of Rs 50 touched on May 9, in early morning trade before announcements of the results.

The bank’s gross non-performing assets (GNPA) as percentage of gross advances increased to 16.27% in Q4FY17 as against 9.98% in the same quarter last fiscal. Net NPA too rose to 10.66% in the quarter under review compared to 6.35% a year ago. GNPA and NNPA stood at 14.79% and 9.52%, respectively, in Q3FY17.

Net loss widened to Rs 575 crore in fourth quarter ended March 2017 from Rs 326 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year, due to a fall in net interest income and rise in provisions for bad loans.

Net interest income (interest earned minus interest expended) during the quarter under review declined 28%  to Rs 450 crore against Rs 625 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

image
Business Standard
177 22