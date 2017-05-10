Dena Bank falls over 10% in two days on weak Q4 results
Stock tanked 15% from its 52-week high of Rs 50 touched on May 9 before announcements of results.
SI Reporter |
http://mybs.in/2UVgkmF
- Cover from Natural Calamities. Buy Home Insurance
- Open a demat account with Sharekhan & learn online trading.
- Super Saver Health Insurance For Your Family
- Cover from Earthquake & Floods. Buy Home Insurance
- New to investing in shares?
- Get a Forex Card at 0 Currency Conversion Charges.
- Rs 2 lakh health coverage @ Rs 8* per day
- New to the Stock Market? Take your FirstStep
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU