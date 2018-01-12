Derivative Strategy on Granlues India by HDFC Securities

on by Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah - PCG Desk, HDFC Securities: Buy Granules Future at Rs 147.5 Stop loss: Rs 144 Target: Rs 154 Rationale: We have seen long positions being built in Granules futures today where we have seen open interest addition of 13% with price rise of 4.4%. In the option segment, 150 and 155 call added 3.80(97%) and 1.70 lakh (161%) shares in open interest today suggesting higher possibility of sharp price from here Stock price has given breakout on the daily chart where it managed to close today at eight month high. Momentum Indicators and oscillators are Indicating strength in the stock Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.