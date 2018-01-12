JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » F&O

S Korea planning to close cryptocurrency exchanges, bitcoin

MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch out for before the opening bell
Business Standard

Derivative Strategy on Granlues India by HDFC Securities

Derivative Strategy on Granlues India by Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah - PCG Desk, HDFC Securities:

Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Derivative Strategy on Granlues India by Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah - PCG Desk, HDFC Securities: Buy Granules Future at Rs 147.5 Stop loss: Rs 144 Target: Rs 154 Rationale: We have seen long positions being built in Granules futures today where we have seen open interest addition of 13% with price rise of 4.4%. In the option segment, 150 and 155 call added 3.80(97%) and 1.70 lakh (161%) shares in open interest today suggesting higher possibility of sharp price from here Stock price has given breakout on the daily chart where it managed to close today at eight month high. Momentum Indicators and oscillators are Indicating strength in the stock Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.

First Published: Fri, January 12 2018. 08:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements