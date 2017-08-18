Derivative Strategy on Infosys from Motilal Oswal Securities

Option Strategy:

BUY INFY 1020 CALL @ 25

SELL INFY 1060 CALL @ 13

BEP : 1032

MAX RISK : 12 POINTS

MAX REWARD : 28 POINTS

Rationale:

1. INFY has registered a highest daily close in last five months since April 31st March 2017

2. It has given a consolidation breakout with rising trading and open interest activities

3. Now a hold above 1020 could take it towards yearly high of 1044 then 1080-1100 zones.

4. We have seen fresh Put writing at 1020, 1000 and 980 strike'

5. Call unwinding in 1000 and higher strikes could propel its momentum to higher zones

6. Thus low risk Bull Call Spread is recommended

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.