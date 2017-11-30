Derivative strategy on Nifty by Motilal Oswal Securities

Option strategy on Nifty by Chandan Taparia, Derivatives & Technical Analyst At Motilal Oswal Securities:

NIFTY - BULL CALL SPREAD

BUY 1 LOT OF 10350 CALL @ 31

SELL 1 LOT OF 10400 CALL @ 13

MAX RISK : 18 POINTS (Rs. 1350/-)

MAX REWARD : 32 POINTS (Rs. 2400/-)

RATIONALE:

It has been holding the gains above 10300 strike

Intact Put writing at 10300 strike could support the index on decline

Intact Call writing at 10400 to 10500 could restrict its upside momentum

Thus a range bound, Bull Call Spread is recommended.

