Derivative strategy on Nifty by Motilal Oswal Securities

Intact Put writing at 10300 strike could support the index on decline, says Chandan Taparia of MOSL

Chandan Taparia  |  Mumbai 

Option strategy on Nifty by Chandan Taparia, Derivatives & Technical Analyst At Motilal Oswal Securities:

NIFTY - BULL CALL SPREAD

BUY 1 LOT OF 10350 CALL  @ 31
SELL 1 LOT OF 10400 CALL @ 13

MAX RISK : 18 POINTS (Rs. 1350/-)
MAX REWARD : 32 POINTS (Rs. 2400/-)

RATIONALE:

It has been holding the gains above 10300 strike
Intact Put writing at 10300 strike could support the index on decline
Intact Call writing at 10400 to 10500 could restrict its upside momentum
Thus a range bound, Bull Call Spread is recommended.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
First Published: Thu, November 30 2017. 08:20 IST

