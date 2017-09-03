Equity-oriented MF schemes to offer high double-digit returns to investors

Equity-oriented mutual fund (MF) schemes continue to offer high double-digit returns to investors. In the past one year, barring pharmaceutical funds, international funds and information technology (IT) funds, all other sectoral fund categories have not only yielded double-digit returns, but also performed better than the key stock indices. During the same period, the Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex delivered returns of 13.48 per cent and 12.06 per cent, respectively. Small-cap funds remains at the top of the pecking order, with a category average return of 24.4 per cent. Banking and ...