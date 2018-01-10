Fundraising through SME IPOs hits all-time high, rises Rs 134.2 mn in 2017

The year 2017 was the best year for public share sales of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as individual investors, lured by past returns, flocked to pick up these offerings. The SME platform witnessed 133 offerings, mopping up Rs 16,795 million last year, higher than the combined amount raised in the previous five years.

The total number of SME issues since 2012 now stand at 332. The average SME IPO size has risen 1.64 times to Rs 134.2 million in 2017, from Rs 81.8 million in the previous year, according to Pantomath Advisory Services Group data. Euro India Fresh ...