Gayatri Projects hits 52-week high on order win of Rs 583 crore from NHAI

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Gayatri Projects hits 52-week high of Rs 235, up 4% on the BSE, after the company announced it has bagged a new order of Rs 583 crore contract from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The order is for rehabilitation and uprgadation of Cuttack-Angul Section of NH-42 (NEW NH-55) to 4-lane (km. 0+400 to k.m.60+200) in the state of Odisha under NHDP Phase-III on EPC Mode, pkg-1, Gayatri Projects said in a statement.

This is an addition to the recent project won by the company on December 20, 2017 (worth Rs 1139 crore) in joint Venture with M/s. Public Joint Stock Company ' Kyivmetrobud' i.e Gayatri-KMB (JV), from NHAI under Bharatmala centrally-sponsored and funded road and highways project of the Government of India, it added.
