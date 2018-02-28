JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Pressure to ease on iron ore prices; mining firms to resume operations

Cholamandalam on firm ground aided by strong growth, decline in bad loans
Business Standard

HG Infra Engineering IPO subscribed 5 times

The IPO comprises of fresh capital raising worth Rs 3 billion

BS Reporter 

IPO

The Rs 4.6-billion initial public offering (IPO) of HG Infra Engineering saw nearly 5 times demand the shares on offer. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment of the issue was subscribed 8.4 times, high networth individual (HNI) portion was subscribed nearly five times, while retail investor quota saw nearly 3 times subscription. HG Infra is a construction firm with a focus on road projects. The price band for the IPO is Rs 263 to Rs 270 per share.

The IPO comprises of fresh capital raising worth Rs 3 billion, of which Rs 900 million will be used to buy new equipment and Rs 1.2 billion for repayment of debt. At the top-end of the price band, HG Infra will have a post-issue market cap ofRs 17.6 billion. The IPO handled by SBI Capital Markets and HDFC Bank.

First Published: Wed, February 28 2018. 23:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements