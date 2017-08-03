India's Q2 gold demand surges 37% to 167.4 tonnes: WGC

India filled the gap seen in global jewellery demand for gold in June quarter. in India jumped by 37 to 167.4 tonnes during the second quarter of 2017, buoyed by seasonal demand and improved rural sentiment, the (WGC) said in a report.

According to data, India's jumped in the first half of the current calendar year on robust buying from consumers towards the end of the April-June quarter amid fear of the goods and services tax (GST) implementation.



The demand in the April-June last year stood at 122.1 tonnes. In value terms also, the demand surged by 32% at Rs 43,600 crore against Rs 33,090 crore in the Q2 2016.

India's during the January-June period jumped to 298.4 tonnes compared to 229.4 tonnes in the corresponding quarter previous year. WGC is optimistic about future as well. "Macro-economic factors are positive. We have forecast entire year's between 650-750 tonnes," said Somasundaram P R, Managing Director, India, WGC while releasing Trend (GDT) for the first half of the current calendar year here on Thursday.

Apart from underlying concerns of higher GST, positive sentiment returned with continued and an expectation of good monsoons. This was evident in the sales momentum during season supported by a relatively higher number of auspicious wedding days during the quarter.

WGC report estimates India's investment gold (bars and coins) demand at 72.7 tonnes for the January-June period of 2017 compared to 59.8 tonnes for the corresponding period last year. "Currently, consumers buy gold in the form of chains, rings etc. and keep them for store of value. But, with transparency coming in through implementation and strict enforcement of the GST, demand of the products like sovereign gold bond, bars and coins is going to increase, which we assume to the level of 33 per cent in near term," said Somasundaram.

"India faced current account deficit (CAD) problem, which do not exist any longer. Hence, time is opportune to cut import duty substantially to reduce gold import through illicit sources. GST is set to change consumer behaviour with more people coming into bars and coins," Somasundaram added.

Global demand, according to WGC report, has seen a 10 per cent fall to 953.4 tonnes in June quarter this year, largely led by sharp 34 per cent fall in investment demand as ETF products lost momentum.