IPOs beat benchmark indices on returns in 2016

The shares of 72% of the companies that came out with initial public offerings (IPOs) this year have outperformed the benchmark indices in the secondary markets, giving the investors a good return. While the benchmark indices rose marginally during the year, 60% of the companies that came out with IPOs in 2016 yielded double-digit returns. The shares of eight such companies are currently trading at more than 50% premium to their issue prices, the data of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) show. Of the 25 companies that were listed in the year, the shares of 18 companies have ...

Pavan Burugula