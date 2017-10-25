It is a good market for bottom-up stock picking: Jigar Shah

With the mid-and small-caps outperforming the frontline indices thus far in calendar year 2017 (CY17), JIGAR SHAH, chief executive officer, Maybank Kim Eng Securities tells Puneet Wadhwa that they will now need earnings delivery to sustain at the current levels. Edited excerpts: How do you see the markets playing out over the next one year? Over the next one year, markets could be somewhat corrective and range-bound with a slight downward bias. This is due to the recent economic slowdown coupled with consistently below expectations corporate earnings. The domestic liquidity should ...