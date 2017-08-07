Jaiprakash Associates hits 52-wk high after company turns profitable in Q1

Jaiprakash Associates gained as much as 20% to Rs 30.40, its 52-week high after the company on Saturday reported a standalone net of Rs 764.99 crore in the quarter ended June, on higher income and lower expenses incurred during the period.



The company had reported a loss of Rs 602.95 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.



Its total income for the April-June period stood at Rs 2,602.9 crore, against Rs 1,836.61 crore in the year-ago period.The company's total expenses reduced to Rs 2,444.13 crore in the quarter under review, as compared to Rs 2,703.26 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.The company also approved a proposal for raising of funds up to Rs 2,000 crore through related instruments for meeting capital expenditure, reduction of debt, general corporate purposes and working capital requirements for its businesses.At 9:35 am; the stock was up 13.8% at Rs 28.85, as compared to 0.2% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The scrip opened at Rs 26.70 and had hit a high and low of Rs 30.40 and Rs 26.70 till now.So far in the calendar year 2017, the stock zoomed 254% against 21% rise in the benchmark index.