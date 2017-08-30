JP Associates, Videocon recover from Monday's fall; Nagarjuna Oil dips 10%

-
ALSO READJP Associates, Videocon may be referred to NCLT; stocks tumble up to 14% Videocon, JP Associates, IVRCL on RBI's 2nd list of loan defaulters: Report NCLT orders initiating insolvency proceedings against Orchid Pharma NCLT order may help revive Nagarjuna Oil's TN refinery NCLT appoints IPR for insolvency of Nagarjuna Oil Corporation
-
In another development, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), sources say, has instructed banks to maintain the December deadline for completing the bankruptcy proceedings on their largest non-performing assets (NPAs), in addition to the 12 named in June and the ones in various stages of similar operations. READ MORE HERE
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU