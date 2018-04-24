JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: Sensex edge higher, Nifty above 10,600; Metal stocks dip
Business Standard

Logistics shares rally; Gati, Patel Integrated soar 20%

Snowman Logistics rallied 16%, while Transport Corporation of India, ABC India, VRL Logistics, Sical Logistics and Allcargo Logistics were up in the range of 4% to 7% on the BSE

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Shares logistics companies have rallied by up to 20% on bourses after the Gati said it exploring the possibility of inducting a new financial/strategic partner.

Gati (Rs 121) and Patel Integrated Logistics (Rs 72) have locked in upper circuit of 20% on the BSE with no sellers were seen on these counters.

Snowman Logistics has rallied 16% to 55 on the BSE, while Transport Corporation of India, ABC India, VRL Logistics, Sical Logistics and Allcargo Logistics were up in the range of 4% to 7% on the BSE. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.55% at 34,639 points at 03:04 pm.

Gati on Monday after market hours in a regulatory filing said that the board of directors of the company will meet on Thursday, April 26, 2018 to review, consider and pass the enabling resolution for exploring the possibility of inducting a new financial/strategic partner to augment the future growth of the company.

COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE GAIN(%)
PATEL INTEGRATED 72.00 60.00 20.00
GATI 120.70 100.60 19.98
SNOWMAN LOGISTIC 55.45 47.65 16.37
TRANSPORT CORP. 291.95 272.90 6.98
NORTH EASTN.CAR. 18.90 17.85 5.88
ABC INDIA 107.35 102.25 4.99
VRL LOGISTICS 433.00 413.70 4.67
SICAL LOGISTICS 215.50 206.00 4.61
INTER STATE OIL 20.25 19.40 4.38
ARSHIYA 78.20 75.05 4.20
CHART.LOGISTICS 18.10 17.40 4.02
ALLCARGO LOGIST. 157.00 151.25 3.80

First Published: Tue, April 24 2018. 15:08 IST

