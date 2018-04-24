Logistics shares rally; Gati, Patel Integrated soar 20%

-
Gati (Rs 121) and Patel Integrated Logistics (Rs 72) have locked in upper circuit of 20% on the BSE with no sellers were seen on these counters.
Snowman Logistics has rallied 16% to 55 on the BSE, while Transport Corporation of India, ABC India, VRL Logistics, Sical Logistics and Allcargo Logistics were up in the range of 4% to 7% on the BSE. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.55% at 34,639 points at 03:04 pm.
Gati on Monday after market hours in a regulatory filing said that the board of directors of the company will meet on Thursday, April 26, 2018 to review, consider and pass the enabling resolution for exploring the possibility of inducting a new financial/strategic partner to augment the future growth of the company.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|PREV CLOSE
|GAIN(%)
|PATEL INTEGRATED
|72.00
|60.00
|20.00
|GATI
|120.70
|100.60
|19.98
|SNOWMAN LOGISTIC
|55.45
|47.65
|16.37
|TRANSPORT CORP.
|291.95
|272.90
|6.98
|NORTH EASTN.CAR.
|18.90
|17.85
|5.88
|ABC INDIA
|107.35
|102.25
|4.99
|VRL LOGISTICS
|433.00
|413.70
|4.67
|SICAL LOGISTICS
|215.50
|206.00
|4.61
|INTER STATE OIL
|20.25
|19.40
|4.38
|ARSHIYA
|78.20
|75.05
|4.20
|CHART.LOGISTICS
|18.10
|17.40
|4.02
|ALLCARGO LOGIST.
|157.00
|151.25
|3.80
