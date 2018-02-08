MARKETS LIVE: Sensex up 400 pts, Nifty reclaims 10,600; realty leads

Sensex losers and gainers Budget 2018 to aid growth, but with higher inflation, weaker fiscal balance With eight state elections in 2018 and the national election to follow by spring 2019, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s fifth Budget had to balance economic priorities against political imperatives. As a result (as Amartya Sen once commented on a paper decades ago), it has some good points and some not-so-good points. READ MORE Galaxy Surfactants gains 13% against issue price after quiet debut Galaxy Surfactants has moved higher to Rs 1,674, up 10% against its issue price of Rs 1,480 after making a quiet debut on the bourses. The stock opened 3% higher at Rs 1,520 on BSE and at Rs 1,525 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The Rs 9,370 million initial public offer (IPO) of speciality chemicals manufacturer Galaxy Surfactants received strong response and subscribed 20 times, the BSE data shows. READ MORE Insolvency rules tweaked to maximise bid value, period of restructuring cut The insolvency regulator has amended rules to prevent low bidding for stressed assets being restructured through the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Through a notification, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India also virtually shortened the period for resolution professionals to present a resolution plan to NCLT from the present 270 days to 255 days. To prevent low bids, the regulator said two valuers will determine the liquidation value and the fair value of a company being restructured. Earlier, in one of the resolution cases, it was found that the valuation done by the valuer was incorrect. As a result, the resolution professional was changed and he appointed a new valuer. READ MORE Cipla gains 7% on healthy operational performance in Q3 Cipla has surged 7% to Rs 608 on BSE in early morning trade after the company reported a healthy performance in December quarter (Q3FY18) with EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margins improved 230 bps to 20.9% from 18.6% in year ago quarter and 19.7% in previous quarter. EBITDA margins have been improving continuously driven by cost optimization across all spend lines despite R&D getting stepped up to 7.6% of sales during the quarter, Cipla said in a press release. READ MORE Get ready for most cryptocurrencies to hit zero, says Goldman Sachs The tumble in cryptocurrencies that erased nearly $500 billion of market value over the past month could get a lot worse, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s global head of investment research. Most digital currencies are unlikely to survive in their current form, and investors should prepare for coins to lose all their value as they’re replaced by a small set of future competitors, Goldman’s Steve Strongin said in a report dated February 5. While he didn’t posit a timeframe for losses in existing coins, he said recent price swings indicated a bubble and that the tendency for different tokens to move in lockstep wasn’t rational for a “few-winners-take-most” market. CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY

