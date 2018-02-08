Pharma shares in focus; Cipla, Sun Pharma surge over 5%

Shares of pharmaceutical companies were in focus with the Nifty Pharma index gaining nearly 4% on back of strong rally in Cipla and Cadila Healthcare post their December quarter results. At 02:59 pm; Nifty Pharma index, the largest gainer among sectoral indices, was up 3.6% as compared to 1.01% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. Among the pharma index, Cipla and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries have rallied more than 5% each, while Cadila Healthcare, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Divi’s Laboratories up in the range of 2% to 4% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). FDC and Morepen Laboratories from the non-index stocks rallied more than 10% each, Sequent Scientific, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC), Hester Biosciences, Hikal, Ajanta Pharma, Biocon and Ipca Laboratories up between 4% and 7% on BSE. Among the individual stocks, Cipla rallied 8% to Rs 617 on NSE in intra-day trade, after the company reported a healthy performance in December quarter (Q3FY18) with EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margins improved 230 bps to 20.9% from 18.6% in year ago quarter and 19.7% in previous quarter. EBITDA margins have been improving continuously driven by cost optimization across all spend lines despite R&D getting stepped up to 7.6% of sales during the quarter, Cipla said in a press release. Cadila Healthcare soared 6% to Rs 418 after the company reported a better than expected 68% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 5.43 billion on back of strong operational and revenue performance.
The total income from operations grew 38% YoY at Rs 32.60 billion, while EBITDA profit increased 108% at Rs 8.41 billion over the previous year quarter. Analysts on an average had expected net profit of Rs 5.19 billion and operational revenue of Rs 31.37 billion for the quarter.FDC hits a 52-week high of Rs 294, up 16%, extending its previous days 6% surge, after the company said that its board has approved the buyback proposal at a price of Rs 350 per equity share through tender offer. “The board approved the buyback of 3.43 million equity shares of the Company at a price of Rs 350 per equity share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 1,200 million from the equity shareholders of the Company on a proportionate basis through the "Tender Offer" route,” FDC said in a regulatory filing. Meanwhile, the pharmaceuticals company reported a strong 94% jump in net profit at Rs 427 million in Q3FY18 quarter against Rs 220 million in the corresponding quarter of previous year.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|PREV CLOSE
|GAIN(%)
|FDC
|284.00
|254.65
|11.5
|CIPLA
|608.80
|569.15
|7.0
|SEQUENT SCIEN.
|77.75
|72.75
|6.9
|SUN PHARMA. INDS.
|581.30
|548.70
|5.9
|AJANTA PHARMA
|1392.80
|1330.35
|4.7
|CAPLIN POINT LAB
|617.50
|590.60
|4.6
|IPCA LABS.
|598.00
|574.15
|4.2
|MARKSANS PHARMA
|39.25
|37.70
|4.1
|BIOCON
|614.40
|590.95
|4.0
|VINATI ORGANICS
|880.00
|849.05
|3.7
|UNICHEM LABS.
|371.60
|358.95
|3.5
|DR REDDY'S LABS
|2185.00
|2111.70
|3.5
|CADILA HEALTH.
|409.50
|396.30
|3.3
|STRIDES SHASUN
|713.00
|694.25
|2.7
|WOCKHARDT
|787.60
|768.65
|2.5
|SUVEN LIFE SCIE.
|196.70
|192.00
|2.5
|PIRAMAL ENTERP.
|2705.45
|2649.05
|2.1
|GLENMARK PHARMA.
|578.50
|569.65
|1.6
|DIVI'S LAB.
|1027.30
|1011.80
|1.5
|ALEMBIC PHARMA
|543.70
|537.40
|1.2
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU