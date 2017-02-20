TRENDING ON BS
Marksans Pharma soars as UK MHRA finds no critical observations at Goa unit

The stock surged 20% to Rs 48.70 on the BSE in intra-day trade on back of heavy volumes.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Marksan Pharma surged 20% to Rs 49 on the BSE in intra-day trade after the company said UK health regulator has completed the inspection of Goa unit without any critical observations.

“The Company's plant located at L-82 & L-83, Verna Industrial Estate, Verna, Goa - 403 722 has had an inspection by UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) from February 14, 2017 to February 17, 2017,” Marksans Pharma said in a exchanges filing.


The same has been completed without any critical observations, it added.

The company said it is awaiting further instructions from the agency in this regard.

At 12:43 pm; the stock was up 19.5% at Rs 48.50 on back of over 10-fold jump in trading volumes. A combined 37.42 million shares representing 9% of total equity of Marksans Pharma changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE.

