McLeod Russel India rebounds 14% from intra-day low; hits new 52-week high

“Mr. Kamal Kishore Baheti, in his capacity as the Trustee for Borelli Tea Holdings Limited, informing that he has sold 10 million equity shares of Rs 5 each representing 9.14% of the paid-up share capital of our company today through market trades at the current market price,” McLeod Russel India said in a BSE filing.
As of September 30, 2017, Kamal Kishore Baheti (Trustee - Borelli Tea Holdings Limited) held 27.07% or 24.73% stake in McLeod Russel India, the shareholding pattern data shows.
In past two weeks, the stock of tea and coffee company outperformed the market by gaining 40% as compared to 0.76% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
At 10:40 AM; the stock was trading 4% higher at Rs 228 against 0.76% decline in the benchmark index. A combined 17.5 million shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
