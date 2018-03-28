New $100 million limit to give NSE the edge in currency derivatives

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi's) decision to raise the limit for to $100 million from the earlier $45 million is likely to boost the market and give the (NSE) an edge in the segment. Earlier, trading in had a limit of $15 million per exchange per client. This enabled trades to be spread across exchanges. The limit has now been raised to $100 million without any specified limit for each of these exchanges. "It will deepen the market because limits are now fungible across all exchanges. This will bring in large corporates and FPIs who currently shy away because of the low limits," said Anindya Banerjee, currency analyst at Kotak Securities. Right now, the participation is restricted mostly to MSMEs and arbitrageurs. Traders keen on liquidity are likely to migrate to the NSE, while cost conscious investors may move to BSE, said experts. The move is likely to be negative for MSEI, which is a bit player in the segment. " has better liquidity than other exchanges, especially on options contracts. However, transaction charges on BSE are 70-80 per cent lower than that at So, volumes could shift to either of the exchanges depending on the preference of traders. MSEI, though, will be the clear loser," said Kishore Narne, head of commodities & currencies at brokerage Motilal Oswal.

The daily average turnover for on the BSE in the last six months stood at Rs 193 billion compared with Rs 221 billion for that of MSEI did a daily average turnover of Rs 3.8 billion during the period.

Some experts believe that traders will have to take into account the total cost of execution on the exchanges, which includes both the implicit and the explicit cost.

The explicit cost includes charges such as exchange turnover fees. The implicit cost, on the other hand, takes into account factors such as the bid-ask spread and the impact cost which essentially depends on the overall liquidity.

"Often, liquidity or rather the lack of liquidity can play a huge role in deciding the exchange on which one trades on. Considering that the liquidity on is better than other exchanges at this point, volumes are likely to shift there over a period of time. Ultimately, it will be a game where the winner takes it all," said Banerjee.

For currency futures, BSE currently charges Rs 22 per Rs 10 million worth of transactions on both the active and passive sides for an incremental monthly turnover in excess of Rs 50 billion. The charges fall to Rs 16.5 if the turnover is between Rs 50-100 billion and Rs 11 for turnover of Rs 100-200 billion. For currency options a flat charge of Rs 100 is applicable per 10 million on the premium value for both active and passive sides.

For NSE, the fee starts at Rs 90 per Rs 10 million of traded value for incremental monthly turnover of up to Rs 10 billion in the currency futures and decreases further with the increase in turnover.

The segments of exchanges allow trading in currency futures on four currency pairs -- Indian rupee against the dollar, Japanese yen, pound and euro.