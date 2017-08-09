Nifty may extend fall towards 9,700-9,750 in coming days: HDFC Securities

Top trading ideas by Devarsh Vakil & Vinay Rajani, technical analysts (PCG desk) at HDFC securities:

Nifty Outlook



Nifty has breached crucial support of its 10 Days EMA, indicating short term bearish trend reversal in the Index. Oscillators like RSI and MACD have turned bearish on the daily charts. Advance decline ratio of 1:4 of yesterday indicates weak market breadth. Recent high made at 10,138 would continue to remain resistance for the short term. Technical evidences suggest that Nifty is likely to extend the fall towards 9,700-9,750 in the coming days.

Buy JSW STEEL

CMP: Rs 230.85

Stop loss: Rs 220

Target: Rs 249

Metal as a sector has been outperforming for last many months. has been registering new all-time highs with fair volumes on the bourses. Stock has been forming higher tops and higher bottoms on the long term charts. In the Month of July 2017, Stock surpassed the crucial multiple top resistance of 210 with higher volumes. Short term moving averages are placed above long term moving averages, indicating bullish momentum in the stock. Considering the technical evidences discussed above we recommend buying the stock between Rs 231 and Rs 224, for the target of Rs 249, keeping stop loss at Rs 220.

Buy Muthoot Finance

CMP: Rs 480

Stop loss: Rs 452

Target: Rs 525

Primary trend of the stock is bullish with higher tops and bottoms on weekly and monthly chart. Short term moving averages are trading above long term moving averages indicating bullish momentum in the stock. Oscillators showing sign of strength on medium to long term chart. NBFC as a sector has been outperforming for last couple of quarters. On the derivative front, stock has seen healthy long buildup in the August series. Considering the evidences discussed above, we recommend buying the stock between Rs 480 and Rs 465, for the target of Rs 525, keeping stop loss at Rs 452.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.