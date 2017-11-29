Nifty Realty index zooms 97% in 2017; set to post biggest rally in 10-years

Date BSE Realty % chg Nifty Realty % chg 31/12/2017 12727.4 - 31/12/2008 2274.1 -82.1 285.96 - 31/12/2009 3855.8 69.5 489.07 71.0 31/12/2010 2856.2 -25.9 379.95 -22.3 31/12/2011 1375.7 -51.8 184.2 -51.5 31/12/2012 2110.8 53.4 281.3 52.7 31/12/2013 1433.4 -32.1 184.6 -34.4 31/12/2014 1555.1 8.5 203.1 10.0 31/12/2015 1344.3 -13.6 172.6 -15.0 31/12/2016 1263.9 -6.0 165.35 -4.2 29/11/2017 2445.8 93.5 325.3 96.7 *% change over previous year

The and the S&P BSE Realty indices have gained more than 90% thus far in the calendar year 2017 (CY17), and is set to post their sharpest rally in the past one decade, on the back ofan improvement in affordability, and multiple developments on the policy initiatives front.Keeping behind demonetisation announced by the government in November 2016, the index and the S&P BSE Realty zoomed 97% and 94%, respectively, so far in CY17. Both these indices hit their multi-year highs, and are set to record their biggest yearly gain since inspection.By comparison, Nifty 50 and the S&P BSE Sensex are up 26% each thus far in CY17.The value of the realty indices is available from the calendar year 2007 with the stock exchanges.Between November 8, and December 30, 2016, the BSE realty index was down 17% after the Government announced the demonetisation of all Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes. In entire previous CY16, it fell 6% against 2% rise in the benchmark index. Earlier in CY09, the realty indices had rallied 70% after falling 82% in CY08, post Lehman crises.The outperformance in CY17 comes amid multiple developments on the policy initiatives front - from the implementation of Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA) that came into force with effect from May 1, 2017 - to amendments in Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) regulations and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs).The government has recently increased the area of a unit on which a first time buyer can avail benefits under the Credit Link Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) scheme of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY).Total 12 stocks include Kolte-Patil Developers, Dilip Buildcon, Sunteck Realty, Indiabulls Real Estate, Puravankara, Godrej Properties, Sobha, and Brigade Enterprises – have become multi-bagger and rallied up to 370% so far in CY17.Notwithstanding the current slow pace of activities in the housing/real estate market, feedback from developers, lenders and government officials indicates that the turnaround is not far away, according to CLSA.