Nifty reclaims 10k mark

Benchmark rose for the third straight session to close above the 10,000-level today but the gains were capped as investors hedged their bets ahead of the September quarter corporate results.



The NSE closed above 10,000 points for the first time since September 21, gaining 28.20 points, or 0.28 per cent to 10,016.95 after shuttling between 10,034 and 10,002.30.



It saw an intra-day movement of 31.70 points.The broader outperformed the benchmark index. The Midcap gained 0.83 per cent while the smallcap index rose 0.81 per cent in todays trading session.On the sectoral chart, barring Realty and FMCG which lost 0.86 per cent and 0.32 per cent, all the others ended in the green.The top three winners were IT, Private Bank and Bank with gains of 0.43 per cent, 0.40 per cent and 0.39 per cent, respectively.Asian ended higher with South Korea and Japan reopening after holidays. European shares dipped following a slightly weaker session on as stocks tired from a streak of record highs.Major index gainers were UPL, Lupin, Power Grid, Axis Bank and Coal India.Losers were Eicher Motors, Ambuja Cement, Vedanta, Tata Steel and HUL.The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was in favour of gainers. On the NSE, 1,025 stocks advanced, 703 declined and 75 remained unchanged.Total securities that hit their price bands were 141.Turnover in the cash segment rose to Rs 26,367.38 crore from Rs 24,578.55 crore yesterday.A total of 14,137.55 lakh shares changed hands in 9,662,341 trades. The market capitalisation of listed firms on the NSE stood at Rs 1,35,26,436 crore.