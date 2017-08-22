Nifty tops global markets in 2017

Despite falling more than two per cent in August, the outperformance of the Indian market vis-à-vis other major developed and emerging continues. In 2017 so far, the benchmark Nifty has gained 26.5 per cent in dollar terms – the highest by any major benchmark index globally. While India had lost the number one spot to South Korea in June and July, a larger correction in the Korean market on account of escalation in the US-North Korea tensions has titled the scales back in India’s favour. In the past one month, the Nifty has fallen 1.15 per cent, while the Korean ...