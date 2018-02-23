NSE warns index compilers to not involve themselves in offshore dispute

India’s biggest exchange operator, which cut ties with its international counterparts in an effort to rein in offshore derivatives, warned index compilers about involving themselves in the dispute. Vikram Limaye, chief executive officer of the of India Ltd., said in an interview that his company’s relationship with Inc. depends on the New York-based firm telling its clients to not use its data for futures and options contracts based on Indian stocks. His comments come after the and two other bourses said they would end licensing and agreements with foreign exchanges, a move that shocked investors and threatens India’s international financial standing. said last week the termination was an anti-competitive step and warned that the nation’s market classification could change as a result. “We will continue to provide all prices and data to for indexes, provided that data is not used for trading Indian offshore derivatives,’’ Limaye said on Thursday. “We have had four conversations with and have explained our position.” An spokeswoman didn’t immediately reply to a phone call and an email seeking comment. The move to end offshore ties is the latest attempt by India to discourage overseas trading of products linked to its markets, as it promotes a tax-free trading zone in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state. is in talks with about creating a trading link to the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, people familiar with the discussions said. “The Indian side has been taken aback by the sharp reaction and are trying to manage the fallout,’’ Eugenie Shen, head of the asset management group at the Asia Securities Industry & Financial Association, said in an interview. “It will be very difficult for to control how their clients end-use the Indian data.’’ Unprecedented Action Derivatives linked to the benchmark are among SGX’s most popular offerings, used by international investors to hedge their exposure to India’s $2.3 trillion equity market.

NSE’s decision would mean the contracts could no longer be traded in the city-state once the agreement ends, though single-stock futures, launched in Singapore on February 5, are not affected.