Oil, Fed hike raise risk to 2018 equity rally

In 2016, a large section of the investment fraternity worldwide expected the tide to turn against global equities. Markets had been on a roll for eight consecutive years since 2009 and it was time for the onset of the historical eight-year bear cycle. It’s been two years since and bears are yet to emerge out of the woods.

While the doomsayers are making themselves heard, the bulls seem to be very much in control as we enter 2018. Just like many of its peers worldwide, Indian equities are likely to surge for a third consecutive year in 2018. The end of easy money ...