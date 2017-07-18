TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » F&O

Nifty outlook and few trading ideas by Chandan Taparia of MOSL
Business Standard

Option Strategy on Hindalco by Motilal Oswal Securities

Put writing at 205 and 210 strike could provide the support

Chandan Taparia  |  New Delhi 

hindalco

Option Strategy on Hindalco by Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal Securities:
 
HINDALCO (BULL CALL SPREAD)

 
BUY HINDALCO 210 CALL @ 4.50
SELL HINDALCO 215 CALL @ 2.50
 
Rationale:
 
1. It has given a decisive consolidation breakout above 205
2. Positive sector outlook with built up of long suggest a fresh rally
3. Put writing at 205 and 210 strike could provide the support
4. Call unwinding in 210 and higher strike could take it to higher levels
4. Thus low risk strategy Bull Call Spread is recommended
 
RISK: 2 POINTS
REWARD: 3 POINTS
 
STOP LOSS - Rs 5,000
TARGET - Rs 10,000
 
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements