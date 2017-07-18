Option Strategy on Hindalco by Motilal Oswal Securities

-
ALSO READDerivative strategy on Reliance Industries by Motilal Oswal Securities Derivative strategy on Tata Motors by Motilal Oswal Securities Derivative strategy on Reliance by Motilal Oswal Securities Derivative strategy on Nifty by Motilal Oswal Securities Derivative strategy on Nifty by Motilal Oswal Securities
-
Option Strategy on Hindalco by Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal Securities:
HINDALCO (BULL CALL SPREAD)
BUY HINDALCO 210 CALL @ 4.50
SELL HINDALCO 215 CALL @ 2.50
Rationale:
1. It has given a decisive consolidation breakout above 205
2. Positive sector outlook with built up of long suggest a fresh rally
3. Put writing at 205 and 210 strike could provide the support
4. Call unwinding in 210 and higher strike could take it to higher levels
4. Thus low risk strategy Bull Call Spread is recommended
RISK: 2 POINTS
REWARD: 3 POINTS
STOP LOSS - Rs 5,000
TARGET - Rs 10,000
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU