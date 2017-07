Option Strategy on Hindalco by Motilal Oswal Securities

Option Strategy on by of Motilal Oswal Securities:



(BULL CALL SPREAD)



210 CALL @ 4.50215 CALL @ 2.501. It has given a decisive consolidation breakout above 2052. Positive sector outlook with built up of long suggest a fresh rally3. Put writing at 205 and 210 strike could provide the support4. Call unwinding in 210 and higher strike could take it to higher levels4. Thus low risk strategy Bull Call Spread is recommendedThe analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.